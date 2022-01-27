Hamburger icon
Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 37 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashtabula Edgewood 68, Chesterland W. Geauga 43

Bishop Hartley 76, Cols. Horizon Science 49

Bishop Hartley 76, Tol. Horizon Science 49

Chardon 87, Eastlake North 85

Day. Carroll 61, Day. Stivers 27

Gallipolis Gallia 63, Ironton 58

Glouster Trimble 62, Waterford 42

Lisbon David Anderson 49, Youngs. Valley Christian 38

Millersburg W. Holmes 62, Mt. Vernon 48

Pickerington N. 71, Canal Winchester 49

Salineville Southern 50, Hanoverton United 48

Shadyside 63, Sarahsville Shenandoah 46

St. Clairsville 53, Cambridge 20

Steubenville 53, Cle. John Marshall 44

Warren JFK 70, Bristol 48

Willard 58, Port Clinton 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

