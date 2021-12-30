Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington 40, Continental 29
Bellaire 71, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 24
Bloom-Carroll 56, Lebanon 53
Brookville 47, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 26
Bucyrus Wynford 61, Attica Seneca E. 59
Castalia Margaretta 57, Genoa Area 41
Cin. Madeira 62, New Richmond 58
Cin. Moeller 68, SA Central Catholic, Texas 39
Cols. DeSales 55, Granville 31
Columbus Grove 59, Ft. Jennings 47
Convoy Crestview 41, Delphos St. John's 26
Fredericktown 57, Bellville Clear Fork 48
Fremont Ross 68, Oak Harbor 62
Ft. Recovery 58, Van Wert Lincolnview 43
Gahanna Lincoln 65, Pataskala Licking Hts. 35
Georgetown 45, Fayetteville-Perry 42
John Marshall, W.Va. 54, Zanesville Rosecrans 37
Kouts, Ind. 58, Bristol 52
Lima Cent. Cath. 63, Lima Shawnee 62
Mansfield Madison 66, Ontario 51
McArthur Vinton County 75, Reedsville Eastern 42
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 59, Ada 27
Milton-Union 65, New Lebanon Dixie 47
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 70, Mt. Gilead 50
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 51, Bucyrus 44
Newark Cath. 72, Millersport 39
Onsted, Mich. 70, Pioneer N. Central 60
Ottoville 58, Minster 50
Portsmouth W. 56, Proctorville Fairland 53
Rocky River Lutheran W. 71, Burton Berkshire 36
S. Point 60, Huntington, W.Va. 50
Sandusky Perkins 51, Sandusky St. Mary 31
Thornville Sheridan 48, Lancaster Fairfield Union 28
Tiffin Columbian 81, Vermilion 41
Upper Sandusky 53, Carey 45
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 52, Garfield Hts. Trinity 37
Woodmont, S.C. 47, Cin. McNicholas 44
Coshocton County Basketball Classic (Day 2)=
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 68, Coshocton 62
Warsaw River View 64, Newcomerstown 21
Holiday Showcase=
Worthington Christian 67, Sparta Highland 40
Preble Shawnee Tournament=
Third Place=
Union Co., Ind. 68, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 43
Richmond Tournament=
Consolation=
Day. Miami Valley 55, Victory College Prep, Ind. 48
Ninth Place=
Indianapolis Trailblazers Homeschool, Ind. 49, Day. Miami Valley 39
