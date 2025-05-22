Wednesday's Scores

PREP BASEBALL=
OHSAA State Tournament=
Division III=
Region 9=
Gates Mills Gilmour 8, Macedonia Nordonia 0
Wooster 21, Cle. JFK 0
Region 11=
Athens 1, Hillsboro 0
Chillicothe 10, Vincent Warren 5
Region 12=
Batavia 28, Cin. Mt Healthy 0
Bellbrook 10, Riverside Stebbins 0
Cin. La Salle 10, Cin. Hughes 0
Franklin 5, Greenville 2
Monroe 7, Oxford Talawanda 6
Vandalia Butler 29, Trotwood-Madison 0
Division IV=
Region 15=
Uhrichsville Claymont 5, Zanesville W. Muskingum 3
Region 16=
Bishop Fenwick 12, Bethel-Tate 0
Division V=
Region 19=
Wellston 4, Nelsonville-York 1
Wheelersburg 10, Albany Alexander 0
Region 20=
Carlisle 7, New Lebanon Dixie 3
Milton-Union 11, Camden Preble Shawnee 1
Minford 17, Ironton Rock Hill 3
Division VI=
Region 23=
Berlin Hiland 12, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 0
Chillicothe Huntington 10, Chesapeake 0
Granville Christian 6, Tree of Life 3
London Madison-Plains 10, Galion Northmor 0
Manchester 12, Beaver Eastern 0
Southeastern 7, Seaman N. Adams 2
Toronto 10, Lore City Buckeye Trail 0
Region 24=
Cin. Country Day 10, St Bernard-Elmwood Place 0
Cin. Summit 18, Cin. Deer Park 1
Covington 10, Yellow Springs 0
Lees Creek E. Clinton 13, Georgetown 3
Legacy Christian 10, Houston 0
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 9, New Paris National Trail 3
Division VIIRegion 27=
Liberty Christian Academy 5, Northside Christian 0
Division VII=
Bowerston Conotton Valley 8, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 3
Strasburg 10, New Matamoras Frontier 1
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chardon vs. Ashtabula Lakeside, ppd.
