Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago
PREP BASEBALL=

OHSAA State Tournament=

Division III=

Region 9=

Gates Mills Gilmour 8, Macedonia Nordonia 0

Wooster 21, Cle. JFK 0

Region 11=

Athens 1, Hillsboro 0

Chillicothe 10, Vincent Warren 5

Region 12=

Batavia 28, Cin. Mt Healthy 0

Bellbrook 10, Riverside Stebbins 0

Cin. La Salle 10, Cin. Hughes 0

Franklin 5, Greenville 2

Monroe 7, Oxford Talawanda 6

Vandalia Butler 29, Trotwood-Madison 0

Division IV=

Region 15=

Uhrichsville Claymont 5, Zanesville W. Muskingum 3

Region 16=

Bishop Fenwick 12, Bethel-Tate 0

Division V=

Region 19=

Wellston 4, Nelsonville-York 1

Wheelersburg 10, Albany Alexander 0

Region 20=

Carlisle 7, New Lebanon Dixie 3

Milton-Union 11, Camden Preble Shawnee 1

Minford 17, Ironton Rock Hill 3

Division VI=

Region 23=

Berlin Hiland 12, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 0

Chillicothe Huntington 10, Chesapeake 0

Granville Christian 6, Tree of Life 3

London Madison-Plains 10, Galion Northmor 0

Manchester 12, Beaver Eastern 0

Southeastern 7, Seaman N. Adams 2

Toronto 10, Lore City Buckeye Trail 0

Region 24=

Cin. Country Day 10, St Bernard-Elmwood Place 0

Cin. Summit 18, Cin. Deer Park 1

Covington 10, Yellow Springs 0

Lees Creek E. Clinton 13, Georgetown 3

Legacy Christian 10, Houston 0

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 9, New Paris National Trail 3

Division VIIRegion 27=

Liberty Christian Academy 5, Northside Christian 0

Division VII=

Bowerston Conotton Valley 8, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 3

Strasburg 10, New Matamoras Frontier 1

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chardon vs. Ashtabula Lakeside, ppd.

___

Some high school baseball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

