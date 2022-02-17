Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashtabula St. John 86, Conneaut 73
Athens 49, Circleville 41
Bloom-Carroll 58, Cols. Franklin Hts. 46
Caledonia River Valley 86, Centerburg 52
Carey 63, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 60, OT
Carlisle 55, Legacy Christian 47
Centerville 73, Fairborn 33
Cin. Colerain 46, Milford 44
Cin. Madeira 65, Goshen 50
Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 73, Grand River Academy 53
Lodi Cloverleaf 69, Wooster Triway 48
Logan 44, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 34
Magnolia Sandy Valley 56, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 54
Martins Ferry 67, St. Clairsville 59
Mt. Vernon 50, Lexington 45
Painesville Riverside 64, Bedford 55
Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 37
Sylvania Southview 57, Springfield 48
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 66, Caldwell 63
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/