Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated Jan 30, 2025
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Crestview 52, Bellevue 36

Ashtabula St John 66, Middlefield Cardinal 27

Bluffton 63, Bloomdale Elmwood 27

Chillicothe 57, Hillsboro 54

Cin. Seven Hills 81, Cin. Christian 55

Cols. Whetstone 62, Cols. Horizon 56

Holland Springfield 43, Napoleon 40

Ironton Rock Hill 58, Oak Hill 39

Lima 100, Oregon Clay 66

Madonna, W.Va. 54, Beallsville 37

Maple Hts. 75, E. Cle. Shaw 50

McComb 74, Vanlue 43

McDonald 77, Warren Lordstown 40

Medina Christian Academy 76, Brooklyn 49

Milan Edison 60, Port Clinton 59

Milford Center Fairbanks 55, Jamestown Greeneview 27

Mineral Ridge 61, Lowellville 48

Mowrystown Whiteoak 78, RULH 59

New Matamoras Frontier 43, Hannibal River 29

Portsmouth Notre Dame 58, New Boston Glenwood 51

Proctorville Fairland 70, Portsmouth 43

Racine Southern 73, Wahama, W.Va. 65

Rocky River 68, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 47

South Point 59, Franklin Furnace Green 32

Steubenville 63, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 37

Tiffin Columbian 57, Sandusky Perkins 47

Trenton Edgewood 50, Eaton 43

Warren Howland 61, Niles McKinley 38

Wellston 50, Glouster Trimble 45

Wickliffe 59, Andrews Osborne Academy 53

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 66, Barnesville 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Athens vs. Marietta, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

