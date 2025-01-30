Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Crestview 52, Bellevue 36
Ashtabula St John 66, Middlefield Cardinal 27
Bluffton 63, Bloomdale Elmwood 27
Chillicothe 57, Hillsboro 54
Cin. Seven Hills 81, Cin. Christian 55
Cols. Whetstone 62, Cols. Horizon 56
Holland Springfield 43, Napoleon 40
Ironton Rock Hill 58, Oak Hill 39
Lima 100, Oregon Clay 66
Madonna, W.Va. 54, Beallsville 37
Maple Hts. 75, E. Cle. Shaw 50
McComb 74, Vanlue 43
McDonald 77, Warren Lordstown 40
Medina Christian Academy 76, Brooklyn 49
Milan Edison 60, Port Clinton 59
Milford Center Fairbanks 55, Jamestown Greeneview 27
Mineral Ridge 61, Lowellville 48
Mowrystown Whiteoak 78, RULH 59
New Matamoras Frontier 43, Hannibal River 29
Portsmouth Notre Dame 58, New Boston Glenwood 51
Proctorville Fairland 70, Portsmouth 43
Racine Southern 73, Wahama, W.Va. 65
Rocky River 68, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 47
South Point 59, Franklin Furnace Green 32
Steubenville 63, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 37
Tiffin Columbian 57, Sandusky Perkins 47
Trenton Edgewood 50, Eaton 43
Warren Howland 61, Niles McKinley 38
Wellston 50, Glouster Trimble 45
Wickliffe 59, Andrews Osborne Academy 53
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 66, Barnesville 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Athens vs. Marietta, ccd.
