Wednesday's Scores

Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division I
Region 1
Akr. Hoban 2, Louisville 1
Austintown Fitch 22, Ashtabula Lakeside 5
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 11, Youngs. Boardman 0
Eastlake North 3, Can. Glenoak 2
Green 17, Canton McKinley 2
Madison 9, Uniontown Lake 7
Massillon Jackson 14, Twinsburg 0
Massillon Perry 4, Gates Mills Gilmour 1
Mentor 11, Willoughby South 0
Painesville Riverside 10, Cuyahoga Falls 0
Region 2
Holland Springfield 15, Fremont Ross 4
North Ridgeville 10, Parma 0
Perrysburg 10, Ashland 3
Wooster 14, Rocky River Magnificat 5
Region 3
Powell Olentangy Liberty 6, Dresden Tri-Valley 5
Region 4
Beavercreek 16, Xenia 1
Fairfield 6, Cin Ursuline Acad. 0
Hamilton 9, Oxford Talawanda 1
King Mills Kings 3, Trentwood Edgewood 1
Mason 7, Mount Orab Western Brown 1
Milford 14, Liberty Twp. Lakota East 4
West Chester Lakota West 15, Loveland 5
Division II
Region 7
Athens 13, Vincent Warren 3
Chillicothe Unioto 3, Waverly 0
Circleville 11, Lancaster Fairfield Union 1
Circleville Logan Elm 10, McArthur Vinton County 0
Dover 16, Zanesville Maysville 0
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 13, Duncan Falls Philo 3
Hillsboro 11, Greenfield McClain 1
Jackson 7, Washinton C.H. Miami Trace 1
Martins Ferry 11, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 0
McConnelsville Morgan 10, Warsaw River View 0
New Concord John Glenn 4, Cambridge 0
Proctorville Fairland 4, New Lexington 0
Steubenville 34, East Liverpool 0
Thornville Sheridan 11, Gallipolis Gallia 3
Zanesville W. Muskingum 8, Millersburg West Holmes 6
Division III
Region 12
Arcanum 10, W. Liberty-Salem 0
Brookville 12, Tipp City Bethel 10
Carlisle 19, Cin. Madeira 0
Casstown Miami East 4, Spring. NE 1
Lewistown Indian Lake 17, Camden Preble Shawnee 0
New Madison Tri-Village 7, Jamestown Greeneview 4
Spring. Shawnee 14, W. Milton Union 4
Division IV
Region 13
Berlin Center Western Reserve 14, Lowellville 0
Can. Cent. Cath. 11, Hartville Lake Center Christian 0
Dalton 11, Rittman 1
E. Can. 8, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 6
Independence 17, Oberlin 0
McDonald 2, Middlefield Cardinal 0
Mineral Ridge 13, Kinsman Badger 2
Mogadore 13, Andrews Osborne 0
New Middletown Spring. 9, Newton Falls 1
Salineville Southern 11, Cortland Maplewood 1
Southington Chalker 16, Ashtabula St. John 0
Viena Mathews 10, Warren Lordstown 5
Region 15
Corning Miller 6, Portsmouth Clay 1
Lucasville Valley 10, Peebles 0
Manchester 19, Latham Western 0
Portsmouth Notre Dame 23, Franklin Furnace Green 0
Racine Southern 12, Glouster Trimble 2
Reedsville Eastern 5, Mowrystown Whiteoak 2
Sarahsville Shenandoah 1, Toronto 0, 8 innings
Waterford 3, Beaver Eastern 2
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 15, Bainbridge Paint Valley 5