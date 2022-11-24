springfield-news-sun logo
X

Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 59, Ashtabula Lakeside 40

Avon Lake 51, Brunswick 46

Bellefontaine 44, Lewistown Indian Lake 34

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 59, Cambridge 42

Chardon 44, Burton Berkshire 42

Cle. VASJ 45, Beachwood 36

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 27, Can. McKinley 24

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 55, Can. McKinley 48

Gahanna Lincoln 67, Westerville N. 40

Granville 66, Logan 34

Hannibal River 58, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41

Hillsboro 56, Chillicothe Zane Trace 21

Maple Hts. 46, Garrett Morgan 31

McDonald 53, Windham 37

Mentor Lake Cath. 51, Painesville Harvey 20

Parma Normandy 35, Cuyahoga Hts. 23

Rayland Buckeye 54, Richmond Edison 47

Rootstown 49, Mantua Crestwood 15

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 50, Norwood 42

Stewart Federal Hocking 64, Corning Miller 20

Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Newcomerstown 19

Tol. Start 48, Tol. Cent. Cath. 36

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 30, Warsaw River View 27

Westerville S. 76, Shaker Hts. Laurel 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Christmas tree farms ready for Clark County families
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Clark County groups work to help as need for food aid increases
5
Cottrel: 15 things to be thankful for in western Clark County
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top