Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 13 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora 42, Richfield Revere 41

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 36, Urbana 35

Beloit W. Branch 65, Youngs. Mooney 31

Beverly Ft. Frye 57, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 50

Burton Berkshire 54, Middlefield Cardinal 28

Canal Fulton Northwest 55, Wooster Triway 35

Canfield 45, Canfield S. Range 17

Castalia Margaretta 62, Willard 24

Chagrin Falls 47, Beachwood 40

Chesterland W. Geauga 60, Gates Mills Hawken 55

Chillicothe 51, Greenfield McClain 42

Cin. Princeton 71, Middletown 29

Cin. Sycamore 47, Cin. Colerain 35

Cin. Turpin 51, Lebanon 35

Cols. DeSales 44, Bishop Ready 32

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 43, Cols. Horizon Science 10

Columbiana 46, E. Palestine 32

Cortland Maplewood 46, Windham 35

Cuyahoga Falls 68, Kent Roosevelt 38

Cuyahoga Hts. 37, Independence 33

Dresden Tri-Valley 55, Zanesville Maysville 15

Eastlake North 47, Madison 39

Elyria Cath. 53, Westlake 40

Fredericktown 53, Howard E. Knox 46

Garfield Hts. Trinity 64, Rocky River Lutheran W. 36

Garrettsville Garfield 50, Bristol 30

Gates Mills Gilmour 44, Chardon NDCL 35

Germantown Valley View 52, Carlisle 30

Granville 60, Johnstown Northridge 14

Groveport-Madison 65, Cols. Independence 21

Hillsboro 49, W. Union 33

Kirtland 59, Orwell Grand Valley 38

Lancaster Fairfield Union 54, Baltimore Liberty Union 34

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 56, W. Chester Lakota W. 41

Louisville 57, Hudson WRA 43

Mantua Crestwood 35, Wickliffe 31

Martins Ferry 56, Shadyside 29

Marysville 46, Bishop Watterson 43

Mason 52, Fairfield 27

Massillon 49, Warren Harding 38

Massillon Jackson 56, Uniontown Lake 40

Mayfield 48, Painesville Riverside 47

Mechanicsburg 85, W. Jefferson 66

Mentor 55, Euclid 26

Mt. Gilead 50, Galion Northmor 45

New Lexington 64, McConnelsville Morgan 40

Newark Cath. 60, Utica 27

Newton Falls 41, Cortland Lakeview 36

Oberlin Firelands 49, Lorain Clearview 28

Painesville Harvey 54, Geneva 52

Pataskala Licking Hts. 47, Utica 26

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 50, Johnstown 40

Perry 65, Ashtabula Lakeside 13

Plain City Jonathan Alder 63, Spring. Kenton Ridge 13

Portsmouth Notre Dame 51, S. Webster 41

Ravenna SE 51, Louisville Aquinas 43

Richwood N. Union 56, Lewistown Indian Lake 44

Seaman N. Adams 57, Mowrystown Whiteoak 37

Shelby 60, Lexington 35

Solon 64, Medina 61

Vandalia Butler 41, Sidney 39

Warren Howland 53, Youngs. East 27

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 67, Belmont Union Local 66

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 60, Caldwell 40

Youngs. Boardman 71, Youngs. Chaney High School 14

Zanesville 53, Hebron Lakewood 40

Zanesville Rosecrans 35, Sugar Grove Berne Union 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hubbard vs. Springfield, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

