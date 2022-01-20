Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aurora 42, Richfield Revere 41
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 36, Urbana 35
Beloit W. Branch 65, Youngs. Mooney 31
Beverly Ft. Frye 57, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 50
Burton Berkshire 54, Middlefield Cardinal 28
Canal Fulton Northwest 55, Wooster Triway 35
Canfield 45, Canfield S. Range 17
Castalia Margaretta 62, Willard 24
Chagrin Falls 47, Beachwood 40
Chesterland W. Geauga 60, Gates Mills Hawken 55
Chillicothe 51, Greenfield McClain 42
Cin. Princeton 71, Middletown 29
Cin. Sycamore 47, Cin. Colerain 35
Cin. Turpin 51, Lebanon 35
Cols. DeSales 44, Bishop Ready 32
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 43, Cols. Horizon Science 10
Columbiana 46, E. Palestine 32
Cortland Maplewood 46, Windham 35
Cuyahoga Falls 68, Kent Roosevelt 38
Cuyahoga Hts. 37, Independence 33
Dresden Tri-Valley 55, Zanesville Maysville 15
Eastlake North 47, Madison 39
Elyria Cath. 53, Westlake 40
Fredericktown 53, Howard E. Knox 46
Garfield Hts. Trinity 64, Rocky River Lutheran W. 36
Garrettsville Garfield 50, Bristol 30
Gates Mills Gilmour 44, Chardon NDCL 35
Germantown Valley View 52, Carlisle 30
Granville 60, Johnstown Northridge 14
Groveport-Madison 65, Cols. Independence 21
Hillsboro 49, W. Union 33
Kirtland 59, Orwell Grand Valley 38
Lancaster Fairfield Union 54, Baltimore Liberty Union 34
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 56, W. Chester Lakota W. 41
Louisville 57, Hudson WRA 43
Mantua Crestwood 35, Wickliffe 31
Martins Ferry 56, Shadyside 29
Marysville 46, Bishop Watterson 43
Mason 52, Fairfield 27
Massillon 49, Warren Harding 38
Massillon Jackson 56, Uniontown Lake 40
Mayfield 48, Painesville Riverside 47
Mechanicsburg 85, W. Jefferson 66
Mentor 55, Euclid 26
Mt. Gilead 50, Galion Northmor 45
New Lexington 64, McConnelsville Morgan 40
Newark Cath. 60, Utica 27
Newton Falls 41, Cortland Lakeview 36
Oberlin Firelands 49, Lorain Clearview 28
Painesville Harvey 54, Geneva 52
Pataskala Licking Hts. 47, Utica 26
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 50, Johnstown 40
Perry 65, Ashtabula Lakeside 13
Plain City Jonathan Alder 63, Spring. Kenton Ridge 13
Portsmouth Notre Dame 51, S. Webster 41
Ravenna SE 51, Louisville Aquinas 43
Richwood N. Union 56, Lewistown Indian Lake 44
Seaman N. Adams 57, Mowrystown Whiteoak 37
Shelby 60, Lexington 35
Solon 64, Medina 61
Vandalia Butler 41, Sidney 39
Warren Howland 53, Youngs. East 27
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 67, Belmont Union Local 66
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 60, Caldwell 40
Youngs. Boardman 71, Youngs. Chaney High School 14
Zanesville 53, Hebron Lakewood 40
Zanesville Rosecrans 35, Sugar Grove Berne Union 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hubbard vs. Springfield, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/