Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Regional Semifinal=

Division I=

Akr. Hoban 60, Green 54, OT

Centerville 44, Kettering Fairmont 42

Cle. St. Ignatius 58, Cle. Hts. 52

Fairfield 51, Huber Hts. Wayne 42

Gahanna Lincoln 64, Westerville S. 48

Lima Sr. 62, Sylvania Northview 59

Pickerington Cent. 53, Cols. Upper Arlington 40

Division III=

Cin. Taft 57, Cin. Mariemont 41

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 58, Creston Norwayne 45

Cols. Africentric 51, Proctorville Fairland 43

Georgetown 65, Day. Meadowdale 42

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 55, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 46

Ottawa-Glandorf 61, Pemberville Eastwood 56

Sugarcreek Garaway 64, Wheelersburg 45

Youngs. Mooney 47, Campbell Memorial 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

