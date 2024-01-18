Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bay Village Bay 46, Vermilion 39
Beloit W. Branch 59, Alliance 35
Byesville Meadowbrook 36, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 28
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 48, Malvern 43
Can. Glenoak 50, Massillon 43
Can. McKinley 63, N. Can. Hoover 39
Canfield 61, Warren Harding 33
Carrollton 47, Salem 32
Cin. Gamble Montessori 49, Cin. Western Hills 15
Cin. Princeton 73, Cin. Colerain 9
Conneaut 63, Ashtabula St John 36
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 48, Pataskala Licking Hts. 44
Dresden Tri-Valley 45, New Lexington 35
E. Liverpool 46, Salineville Southern 44
Fairfield 55, Hamilton 40
Galion 48, Lucas 25
Granville 61, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 41
Jackson 56, Washington C.H. 42
Kirtland 30, Wickliffe 28
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 55, Cin. Oak Hills 37
Mantua Crestwood 68, Middlefield Cardinal 27
Marion Elgin 40, Gahanna Cols. Academy 29
Martins Ferry 62, Linsly, W.Va. 39
Mason 75, Middletown 37
Massillon Jackson 51, Green 39
Medina Highland 56, Barberton 20
Mentor 53, Perry 22
Milford Center Fairbanks 49, W. Jefferson 48
Oberlin Firelands 60, Lorain Clearview 38
Philo 60, Coshocton 15
Plain City Jonathan Alder 38, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 32
Portsmouth Notre Dame 66, Ironton 33
S. Charleston SE 59, London Madison-Plains 27
Springboro 53, Huber Hts. Wayne 27
Strasburg 67, Uhrichsville Claymont 29
Sugarcreek Garaway 40, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 21
Thornville Sheridan 53, Logan 23
Trenton Edgewood 58, Bishop Fenwick 47
Vandalia Butler 48, Greenville 19
Warren JFK 66, Mogadore 56
Wooster Triway 47, Navarre Fairless 40
Worthington Christian 42, Cols. Grandview Hts. 41
Youngs. Boardman 60, Warren Howland 52
Youngs. East 44, Youngs. Chaney High School 37
Zanesville 36, Newark Licking Valley 24
Zanesville W. Muskingum 55, New Concord John Glenn 35
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 43, Dover 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brooklyn vs. Cle. Lincoln W., ppd.
Chesterland W. Geauga vs. Richmond Hts., ppd.
Garfield Hts. Trinity vs. Cle. Hts. Beaumont, ppd.
W. Chester Lakota W. vs. Cin. Sycamore, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/