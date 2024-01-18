Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bay Village Bay 46, Vermilion 39

Beloit W. Branch 59, Alliance 35

Byesville Meadowbrook 36, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 28

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 48, Malvern 43

Can. Glenoak 50, Massillon 43

Can. McKinley 63, N. Can. Hoover 39

Canfield 61, Warren Harding 33

Carrollton 47, Salem 32

Cin. Gamble Montessori 49, Cin. Western Hills 15

Cin. Princeton 73, Cin. Colerain 9

Conneaut 63, Ashtabula St John 36

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 48, Pataskala Licking Hts. 44

Dresden Tri-Valley 45, New Lexington 35

E. Liverpool 46, Salineville Southern 44

Fairfield 55, Hamilton 40

Galion 48, Lucas 25

Granville 61, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 41

Jackson 56, Washington C.H. 42

Kirtland 30, Wickliffe 28

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 55, Cin. Oak Hills 37

Mantua Crestwood 68, Middlefield Cardinal 27

Marion Elgin 40, Gahanna Cols. Academy 29

Martins Ferry 62, Linsly, W.Va. 39

Mason 75, Middletown 37

Massillon Jackson 51, Green 39

Medina Highland 56, Barberton 20

Mentor 53, Perry 22

Milford Center Fairbanks 49, W. Jefferson 48

Oberlin Firelands 60, Lorain Clearview 38

Philo 60, Coshocton 15

Plain City Jonathan Alder 38, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 32

Portsmouth Notre Dame 66, Ironton 33

S. Charleston SE 59, London Madison-Plains 27

Springboro 53, Huber Hts. Wayne 27

Strasburg 67, Uhrichsville Claymont 29

Sugarcreek Garaway 40, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 21

Thornville Sheridan 53, Logan 23

Trenton Edgewood 58, Bishop Fenwick 47

Vandalia Butler 48, Greenville 19

Warren JFK 66, Mogadore 56

Wooster Triway 47, Navarre Fairless 40

Worthington Christian 42, Cols. Grandview Hts. 41

Youngs. Boardman 60, Warren Howland 52

Youngs. East 44, Youngs. Chaney High School 37

Zanesville 36, Newark Licking Valley 24

Zanesville W. Muskingum 55, New Concord John Glenn 35

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 43, Dover 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brooklyn vs. Cle. Lincoln W., ppd.

Chesterland W. Geauga vs. Richmond Hts., ppd.

Garfield Hts. Trinity vs. Cle. Hts. Beaumont, ppd.

W. Chester Lakota W. vs. Cin. Sycamore, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

