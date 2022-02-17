Hamburger icon
Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 24 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Bellbrook 57, Franklin 32

Mt. Notre Dame 69, Monroe 28

Sidney 58, Beavercreek 47

W. Chester Lakota W. 65, Trenton Edgewood 35

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Springfield 51, Orange 45

Beloit W. Branch 68, Niles McKinley 19

Chagrin Falls 33, Painesville Harvey 30

Chagrin Falls Kenston 47, Youngs. East 37

Chardon NDCL 54, Struthers 45

Chesterland W. Geauga 79, Youngs. Chaney High School 14

Gates Mills Gilmour 46, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 34

Girard 46, Jefferson Area 34

Mentor Lake Cath. 62, Geneva 60

Mogadore Field 51, Ravenna 45

Norton 62, Fairview 15

Poland Seminary 42, Cortland Lakeview 23

Streetsboro 40, Ravenna SE 37

Youngs. Mooney 44, Hubbard 32

Region 6=

Bay Village Bay 63, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 50

Bellville Clear Fork 57, Clyde 43

Celina 51, Maumee 24

Copley 57, Beachwood 10

Gates Mills Hawken 67, Cle. JFK 23

Kenton 49, Norwalk 46

Lima Bath 54, Rossford 32

Lima Shawnee 64, Tol. Woodward 17

Parma Hts. Holy Name 38, LaGrange Keystone 36

Rocky River Lutheran W. 52, Lorain Clearview 32

Shelby 60, Tiffin Columbian 32

Region 7=

Dresden Tri-Valley 71, Warsaw River View 27

New Concord John Glenn 53, Steubenville 17

Region 12=

Cols. Grandview Hts. 39, Mt. Gilead 37

Richwood N. Union 48, Gahanna Cols. Academy 40

Division III=

Region 9=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 51, Columbiana Crestview 47

Ashland Mapleton 39, Wellington 20

Brookfield 65, Campbell Memorial 13

Burton Berkshire 48, Mogadore 31

Canfield S. Range 52, Orwell Grand Valley 42

Creston Norwayne 37, Massillon Tuslaw 36

Elyria Cath. 74, Rittman 22

Garfield Hts. Trinity 68, Sullivan Black River 31

Garrettsville Garfield 52, Wickliffe 32

Hanoverton United 48, Leavittsburg LaBrae 22

Smithville 43, Orrville 31

Warren Champion 63, Louisville Aquinas 47

Youngs. Liberty 59, E. Palestine 19

Region 10=

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 54, Marion Elgin 31

Carey 48, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 38

Findlay Liberty-Benton 72, Lima Perry 9

Metamora Evergreen 58, Delta 45

Millbury Lake 64, Swanton 23

Sherwood Fairview 50, Defiance Tinora 46

Spencerville 59, Harrod Allen E. 51

Upper Sandusky 45, Collins Western Reserve 43

Worthington Christian 67, Johnstown Northridge 13

Region 11=

New Lexington 58, Albany Alexander 48

Portsmouth W. 61, Ironton Rock Hill 56

Proctorville Fairland 50, Nelsonville-York 30

Sardinia Eastern Brown 76, Lynchburg-Clay 69

Region 12=

Arcanum 64, Day. Northridge 10

Camden Preble Shawnee 58, New Paris National Trail 44

Division IV=

Region 13=

Berlin Center Western Reserve 70, Wellsville 40

E. Can. 48, Warren JFK 38

Fairport Harbor Harding 46, Cornerstone Christian 42

Lowellville 33, Vienna Mathews 23

Mansfield Christian 49, Greenwich S. Cent. 38, OT

McDonald 61, Heartland Christian 29

Middlefield Cardinal 63, Ashtabula St. John 30

Monroeville 50, Sandusky St. Mary 35

New Middletown Spring. 63, Sebring McKinley 26

Newton Falls 40, Windham 24

Youngs. Valley Christian 54, Leetonia 39

Region 14=

Arcadia 43, Oregon Stritch 25

Arlington 49, Pandora-Gilboa 29

Delphos St. John's 41, McComb 28

Edgerton 51, Gorham Fayette 20

Elmore Woodmore 63, Vanlue 12

St. Henry 49, Lima Cent. Cath. 33

Van Wert Lincolnview 48, Pettisville 34

Region 15=

Bainbridge Paint Valley 53, Ironton St. Joseph 15

Crown City S. Gallia 62, Franklin Furnace Green 19

Hannibal River 50, Beallsville 29

New Matamoras Frontier 43, Caldwell 39

Newark Cath. 52, Fairfield Christian 14

Peebles 62, Mowrystown Whiteoak 22

Portsmouth Notre Dame 79, Beaver Eastern 35

Racine Southern 57, Glouster Trimble 24

S. Webster 65, Belpre 24

Sarahsville Shenandoah 62, Newcomerstown 39

Shadyside 41, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 39

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 66, Malvern 30

Strasburg-Franklin 53, Toronto 15

Waterford 61, New Boston Glenwood 13

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 51, Latham Western 42

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 76, Bridgeport 15

Region 16=

Danville 56, Shekinah Christian 15

Ft. Loramie 76, N. Lewisburg Triad 4

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

