X
Dark Mode Toggle

Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance Marlington 52, Massillon Perry 39

Beachwood 76, Cle. Max Hayes 65

Beloit W. Branch 62, Austintown Fitch 54

Berea-Midpark 35, Avon 33

Byesville Meadowbrook 55, Sarahsville Shenandoah 49

Campbell Memorial 33, Warren Lordstown 25

Carrollton 81, Strasburg-Franklin 54

Cols. Grandview Hts. 44, Johnstown Northridge 43

Cornerstone Christian 52, Independence 48

Eastlake North 53, Willoughby S. 12

Elyria Cath. 38, Cle. St. Joseph 31

Garrettsville Garfield 46, Burton Berkshire 34

Kirtland 56, Geneva 30

Latham Western 48, Franklin Furnace Green 38

Marietta 52, McArthur Vinton County 20

Mayfield 61, Chardon 46

Mineral Ridge 58, Heartland Christian 30

New Boston Glenwood 62, Fairview, Ky. 17

Newark Cath. 68, Zanesville 46

Orwell Grand Valley 47, Conneaut 43

Painesville Riverside 69, Madison 57

Rootstown 55, Ravenna SE 30

Solon 65, Wadsworth 41

Southington Chalker 53, Warren JFK 47

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 55, Rayland Buckeye 41

Stow-Munroe Falls 25, Lyndhurst Brush 22

Sugarcreek Garaway 41, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 39

Sullivan Black River 78, Sheffield Brookside 34

Warren Howland 62, Cortland Lakeview 54

Waverly 45, Jackson 42

Wellsville 39, Richmond Edison 37

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 61, Belmont Union Local 49

Wickliffe 57, Cle. JFK 28

Worthington Christian 45, Bloom-Carroll 40

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 50, New Philadelphia 36

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Cin. Mt. Healthy 44, Trenton Edgewood 40

Cin. West Clermont 48, Morrow Little Miami 26

Loveland 45, Seton 37

Mason 60, Cin. Anderson 25

Division II=

Region 8=

Day. Carroll 62, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 37

Hamilton Badin 71, Franklin 6

Kettering Alter 70, Day. Stivers 9

Wilmington 44, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 41

Division III=

Region 12=

Cin. Deer Park 33, Cin. Seven Hills 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Northeastern schools close because of bus staff shortage
2
Miami University basketball games free this weekend for...
3
Clark County grand jury: Man killed mother and deputy, then died in...
4
These 11 people were indicted in Clark County
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top