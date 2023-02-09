Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance Marlington 52, Massillon Perry 39
Beachwood 76, Cle. Max Hayes 65
Beloit W. Branch 62, Austintown Fitch 54
Berea-Midpark 35, Avon 33
Byesville Meadowbrook 55, Sarahsville Shenandoah 49
Campbell Memorial 33, Warren Lordstown 25
Carrollton 81, Strasburg-Franklin 54
Cols. Grandview Hts. 44, Johnstown Northridge 43
Cornerstone Christian 52, Independence 48
Eastlake North 53, Willoughby S. 12
Elyria Cath. 38, Cle. St. Joseph 31
Garrettsville Garfield 46, Burton Berkshire 34
Kirtland 56, Geneva 30
Latham Western 48, Franklin Furnace Green 38
Marietta 52, McArthur Vinton County 20
Mayfield 61, Chardon 46
Mineral Ridge 58, Heartland Christian 30
New Boston Glenwood 62, Fairview, Ky. 17
Newark Cath. 68, Zanesville 46
Orwell Grand Valley 47, Conneaut 43
Painesville Riverside 69, Madison 57
Rootstown 55, Ravenna SE 30
Solon 65, Wadsworth 41
Southington Chalker 53, Warren JFK 47
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 55, Rayland Buckeye 41
Stow-Munroe Falls 25, Lyndhurst Brush 22
Sugarcreek Garaway 41, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 39
Sullivan Black River 78, Sheffield Brookside 34
Warren Howland 62, Cortland Lakeview 54
Waverly 45, Jackson 42
Wellsville 39, Richmond Edison 37
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 61, Belmont Union Local 49
Wickliffe 57, Cle. JFK 28
Worthington Christian 45, Bloom-Carroll 40
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 50, New Philadelphia 36
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 4=
Cin. Mt. Healthy 44, Trenton Edgewood 40
Cin. West Clermont 48, Morrow Little Miami 26
Loveland 45, Seton 37
Mason 60, Cin. Anderson 25
Division II=
Region 8=
Day. Carroll 62, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 37
Hamilton Badin 71, Franklin 6
Kettering Alter 70, Day. Stivers 9
Wilmington 44, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 41
Division III=
Region 12=
Cin. Deer Park 33, Cin. Seven Hills 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/