Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 24 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Firestone 50, Barberton 48

Arcanum 55, Newton Local 47

Athens 55, Nelsonville-York 43

Baltimore Liberty Union 55, Circleville 41

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 51, Spring. NW 47

Belpre 63, Reedsville Eastern 44

Bethel-Tate 57, Lees Creek E. Clinton 49

Bloom-Carroll 55, Amanda-Clearcreek 38

Brookfield 70, Ashtabula St. John 42

Chardon 65, Willoughby S. 60

Chesapeake 57, S. Webster 52

Chillicothe 47, Jackson 35

Cuyahoga Falls 59, Akr. North 34

Day. Chaminade Julienne 62, Bishop Fenwick 43

Day. Meadowdale 59, Day. Belmont 41

Dublin Jerome 62, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 53

Fairport Harbor Harding 72, Warren Lordstown 39

Findlay 63, Oregon Clay 26

Geneva 58, Painesville Harvey 52

Heartland Christian 73, Lisbon David Anderson 41

Jamestown Greeneview 47, S. Charleston SE 46

Kettering Alter 64, Cin. McNicholas 47

Lancaster 46, Ashville Teays Valley 41

Lancaster Fairfield Union 40, Circleville Logan Elm 31

Linsly, W.Va. 74, E. Liverpool 54

London Madison Plains 53, Cols. KIPP 40

Lowellville 72, Sebring McKinley 23

Lucas 54, Loudonville 26

Lucasville Valley 71, Oak Hill 50

McDermott Scioto NW 63, Beaver Eastern 43

Medina 74, Streetsboro 64

New Matamoras Frontier 63, Caldwell 55

Northwestern, Pa. 50, Conneaut 28

Oak Harbor 57, Willard 53

Pemberville Eastwood 61, Tontogany Otsego 32

Pickerington N. 62, Grove City 48

Pomeroy Meigs 58, Wellston 49

Proctorville Fairland 67, Ironton Rock Hill 33

Richmond Hts. 80, Chesterland W. Geauga 44

STVM 77, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 60

Southington Chalker 46, Windham 45

St. Marys, W.Va. 66, Beverly Ft. Frye 53, OT

Sycamore Mohawk 51, Bucyrus Wynford 38

Thornville Sheridan 69, Hebron Lakewood 27

Tipp City Tippecanoe 64, Xenia 50

Warren Harding 76, Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 69

Westlake 80, Andrews Osborne Academy 74

Yellow Springs 66, Legacy Christian 46

Zanesville 62, Cambridge 54

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

