Wednesday's Scores

Boy’s Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championship
Division I
Region 1
Hunting Valley University 8, Green 2
Region 2
Hilliard Darby 11, Gahanna Lincoln 1
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 7, Pickerington North 1
Region 3
Oregon Clay 6, Sylvania Northview 4
Tol. St. John’s Jesuit 4, Perrysburg 3
Division II
Region 5
Chagrin Falls Kenston 5, Creston Norwayne 4
Gates Mills Gilmour 3, Cle. Benedictine 0
Region 6
Bay Village Bay 3, Elyria Cath. 0
Region 7
Bloom-Carroll 9, Plain City Jonathan Alder 6
Division III
Region 9
Apple Creek Waynedale 3, Chagrin Falls 0
Canfield S. Range 4, Hanoverton United 3
Independence 1, Wooster Triway 0
Region 11
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 10, Beverly Ft. Frye 0
Ironton 8, Chillicothe Southeastern 3
Region 12
Heath 3, Fredericktown 1
Jamestown Greeneview 4, Cin. Madeira 3
Waynesville 3, Arcanum 2
Division IV
Region 13
New Riegel 4, Tiffin Calvert 2
Old Fort 7, New Riegel 6
Region 14
Columbus Grove 2, Arlington 0
McComb 3, Pandora-Gilboa 2
New Bremen 6, St. Henry 3
Region 15
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 4, Sycamore Mohawk 2
Region 16
Bradford 11, Troy Christian 8
Russia 6, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0
S. Charleston SE 16, Felicity-Franklin 0
Sugar Grove Berne Union 10, Galion Northmor 9