Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst Steele 47, Vermilion 20
Bellaire 61, Shadyside 37
Berea-Midpark 52, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 14
Berlin Hiland 54, Can. Glenoak 35
Beverly Ft. Frye 37, Belmont Union Local 28
Bristol 41, Lowellville 25
Canfield 65, Struthers 16
Chillicothe Unioto 75, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 32
Cle. VASJ 83, Cle. JFK 48
Cortland Lakeview 48, Brookfield 27
Cuyahoga Hts. 38, Parma Normandy 29
Day. Meadowdale 62, Cin. Dohn High School 15
Day. Oakwood 59, Fairborn 31
Dover 44, Massillon Tuslaw 35
Dresden Tri-Valley 47, Lancaster Fairfield Union 37
Findlay Liberty-Benton 51, Sandusky Perkins 34
Frankfort Adena 53, Leesburg Fairfield 19
Garrettsville Garfield 47, Mantua Crestwood 44
Gates Mills Gilmour 58, Shaker Hts. Laurel 50
Grove City 80, Grove City Cent. Crossing 30
Harrod Allen E. 56, Arlington 38
Hilliard Davidson 38, Dublin Scioto 29
Jackson 62, Albany Alexander 39
Johnstown Northridge 41, Tree of Life 23
Leavittsburg LaBrae 64, Heartland Christian 28
Lodi Cloverleaf 69, Barberton 44
Lore City Buckeye Trail 54, Coshocton 18
Louisville 57, Austintown Fitch 33
Madison 54, Chagrin Falls 53
Marietta 64, CSG 25
McConnelsville Morgan 44, Cambridge 22
McDonald 52, Leetonia 17
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 42, Vanlue 38
N. Ridgeville 52, Macedonia Nordonia 39
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 42, Galion Northmor 24
New Middletown Spring. 52, Hubbard 43
New Philadelphia 37, Zanesville 30
Ravenna 42, Newton Falls 39
Rayland Buckeye 51, Richmond Edison 28
Richwood N. Union 60, Cardington-Lincoln 40
Rocky River Magnificat 72, Can. McKinley 41
Sullivan Black River 63, Orrville 43
Tol. Scott 46, Rossford 31
Upper Sandusky 56, Van Buren 41
Warren Howland 71, Salem 60
Warren JFK 74, Vienna Mathews 14
Youngs. Ursuline 33, Can. Cent. Cath. 28
Zanesville Maysville 57, Zanesville Rosecrans 28
Zanesville W. Muskingum 44, Strasburg-Franklin 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/