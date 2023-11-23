Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst Steele 47, Vermilion 20

Bellaire 61, Shadyside 37

Berea-Midpark 52, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 14

Berlin Hiland 54, Can. Glenoak 35

Beverly Ft. Frye 37, Belmont Union Local 28

Bristol 41, Lowellville 25

Canfield 65, Struthers 16

Chillicothe Unioto 75, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 32

Cle. VASJ 83, Cle. JFK 48

Cortland Lakeview 48, Brookfield 27

Cuyahoga Hts. 38, Parma Normandy 29

Day. Meadowdale 62, Cin. Dohn High School 15

Day. Oakwood 59, Fairborn 31

Dover 44, Massillon Tuslaw 35

Dresden Tri-Valley 47, Lancaster Fairfield Union 37

Findlay Liberty-Benton 51, Sandusky Perkins 34

Frankfort Adena 53, Leesburg Fairfield 19

Garrettsville Garfield 47, Mantua Crestwood 44

Gates Mills Gilmour 58, Shaker Hts. Laurel 50

Grove City 80, Grove City Cent. Crossing 30

Harrod Allen E. 56, Arlington 38

Hilliard Davidson 38, Dublin Scioto 29

Jackson 62, Albany Alexander 39

Johnstown Northridge 41, Tree of Life 23

Leavittsburg LaBrae 64, Heartland Christian 28

Lodi Cloverleaf 69, Barberton 44

Lore City Buckeye Trail 54, Coshocton 18

Louisville 57, Austintown Fitch 33

Madison 54, Chagrin Falls 53

Marietta 64, CSG 25

McConnelsville Morgan 44, Cambridge 22

McDonald 52, Leetonia 17

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 42, Vanlue 38

N. Ridgeville 52, Macedonia Nordonia 39

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 42, Galion Northmor 24

New Middletown Spring. 52, Hubbard 43

New Philadelphia 37, Zanesville 30

Ravenna 42, Newton Falls 39

Rayland Buckeye 51, Richmond Edison 28

Richwood N. Union 60, Cardington-Lincoln 40

Rocky River Magnificat 72, Can. McKinley 41

Sullivan Black River 63, Orrville 43

Tol. Scott 46, Rossford 31

Upper Sandusky 56, Van Buren 41

Warren Howland 71, Salem 60

Warren JFK 74, Vienna Mathews 14

Youngs. Ursuline 33, Can. Cent. Cath. 28

Zanesville Maysville 57, Zanesville Rosecrans 28

Zanesville W. Muskingum 44, Strasburg-Franklin 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

