Wednesday's Scores

|OHSAA Softball Championships
Division I
Amherst Steele 6, Brunswick 1
Austintown Fitch 8, Chardon 0
Painesville Riverside 6, North Canton Hoover 2
Region 2
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 7, North Royalton 2
North Ridgeville 11, Richfield Revere 4
Region 3
Hilliard Bradley 10, Sunbury Big Walnut 0
Powell Olentangy Liberty 6, Lewis Center Olentangy 4
Division II
Millbury Lake 9, Maumee 7
Tontogany Otsego 3, Pemberville Eastwood 0
Region 7
Chillicothe Unioto 4, Proctorville Fairland 1
Circleville 6, Hillsboro 4
Region 8
Cleves Taylor 1, Batavia 0
Franklin 3, Eaton 0
Greenville 10, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 0
Division III
Region 10
Castalia Margaretta 9, Huron 0
Defiance Tinora 2, Swanton 0
Galion 17, Milan Edison 0
Oak Harbor 7, Liberty Center 3
Division IV
Region 13
Can. Cent. Cath. 19, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 9
Viena Mathews 10, Mineral Ridge 0
Region 16
Ansonia 5, Russia 3
Covington 6, Pleasant Hill Newton 5
Fayetteville-Perry 21, Lockland 0
New Madison Tri-Village 4, Tri-County North 2
S. Charleston Southeastern 10, Cedarville 0