Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashtabula Edgewood 57, Painesville Harvey 34
Austintown Fitch 58, Youngs. Boardman 51
Avon Lake 67, Berea-Midpark 39
Berlin Hiland 56, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 25
Chagrin Falls 59, Orange 25
Chagrin Falls Kenston 56, Willoughby S. 16
Chillicothe 47, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 44
Copley 58, Kent Roosevelt 31
Dresden Tri-Valley 58, Byesville Meadowbrook 25
E. Palestine 49, Heartland Christian 33
Eastlake North 54, Mayfield 43
Gates Mills Gilmour 48, Chardon NDCL 43
Green 43, Uniontown Lake 41
Harrison 47, Hamilton Ross 34
Jackson 45, Greenfield McClain 39
Kettering Fairmont 60, Centerville 42
Kirtland 53, Burton Berkshire 40
Madison 69, Chardon 59
Orwell Grand Valley 46, Mantua Crestwood 30
Perry 61, Geneva 32
Philo 45, Zanesville Maysville 16
Plain City Jonathan Alder 42, Bellefontaine 34
Richmond Hts. 46, Independence 19
Salem 41, Alliance Marlington 35
Sidney 62, Troy 25
Sullivan Black River 63, Lorain Clearview 50
Thornville Sheridan 56, New Lexington 50
Windham 61, Kinsman Badger 27
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 33, Uhrichsville Claymont 32
