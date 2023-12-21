Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Liberty Union 69, East 61

Bishop Hartley 56, Dublin Jerome 31

Bluffton 67, Carey 36

Bridgeport 77, Hundred, W.Va. 58

Cin. Aiken 66, Conner, Ky. 53

Floyd Central, Ky. 71, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 69

Kirtland 61, Wickliffe 47

Lancaster Fairfield Union 68, Newark Licking Valley 46

Mantua Crestwood 78, Middlefield Cardinal 53

Mineral Ridge 74, Warren Lordstown 40

Sycamore Mohawk 73, Dola Hardin Northern 40

Tiffin Columbian 72, Tol. Waite 47

Warren Harding 54, Alliance 45

Warren JFK 79, Bristol 65

KSA Pre-Holiday Tournament=

Louisville 31, Farmington, Utah 25

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

