Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bloom-Carroll 67, Hebron Lakewood 34
Byesville Meadowbrook 46, Coshocton 11
Canal Fulton Northwest 57, Orrville 21
Canfield 57, Austintown Fitch 32
Cin. Princeton 65, Cin. Colerain 30
Cin. Winton Woods 57, Milford 51
Circleville 48, Chillicothe 35
Columbia Station Columbia 60, Sheffield Brookside 25
Columbiana 42, Leetonia 22
Copley 63, Kent Roosevelt 18
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 57, Wooster Triway 47
Danville 53, Centerburg 42
Dresden Tri-Valley 44, New Concord John Glenn 39
E. Can. 38, Newcomerstown 19
Eastlake North 33, Mentor Lake Cath. 26
Fairfield 57, Hamilton 19
Fredericktown 57, Howard E. Knox 43
Galion Northmor 46, Mt. Gilead 43
Grafton Midview 53, Brunswick 38
Ironton St. Joseph 46, New Boston Glenwood 38
Lancaster Fairfield Union 51, Greenfield McClain 34
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 56, Cin. Oak Hills 35
London 40, Spring. Shawnee 32
London Madison Plains 39, Jamestown Greeneview 38
Lorain Clearview 37, Sullivan Black River 35
Louisville 66, Akr. Coventry 21
Macedonia Nordonia 33, Twinsburg 25
Mason 68, Middletown 25
McConnelsville Morgan 65, Zanesville Maysville 27
Medina Buckeye 57, Parma 46
Medina Highland 44, Barberton 37
Miamisburg 48, Beavercreek 47
Minerva 47, Can. South 41
Mogadore 51, Warren JFK 26
New Carlisle Tecumseh 88, Spring. Kenton Ridge 38
New Lexington 72, Crooksville 46
New Philadelphia 63, Cambridge 41
Plain City Jonathan Alder 32, Bellefontaine 27
Richmond Edison 46, Toronto 31
Richwood N. Union 61, St. Paris Graham 27
Riverside Stebbins 54, Fairborn 33
S. Webster 58, Jackson 46
Salem 30, Beloit W. Branch 29
Sarahsville Shenandoah 71, Caldwell 30
Seaman N. Adams 56, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 35
Sidney 57, Xenia 19
Thornville Sheridan 69, Philo 40
Tipp City Tippecanoe 47, Greenville 30
Trenton Edgewood 53, Hamilton Ross 40
W. Chester Lakota W. 41, Cin. Sycamore 31
W. Jefferson 58, N. Lewisburg Triad 11
Warren Howland 60, Youngs. Boardman 45
Whitehall-Yearling 45, Cols. KIPP 36
Willoughby S. 61, Chardon 44
Youngs. Ursuline 61, Warren Harding 47
Zanesville W. Muskingum 56, Warsaw River View 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fairview vs. Westlake, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/