Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bloom-Carroll 67, Hebron Lakewood 34

Byesville Meadowbrook 46, Coshocton 11

Canal Fulton Northwest 57, Orrville 21

Canfield 57, Austintown Fitch 32

Cin. Princeton 65, Cin. Colerain 30

Cin. Winton Woods 57, Milford 51

Circleville 48, Chillicothe 35

Columbia Station Columbia 60, Sheffield Brookside 25

Columbiana 42, Leetonia 22

Copley 63, Kent Roosevelt 18

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 57, Wooster Triway 47

Danville 53, Centerburg 42

Dresden Tri-Valley 44, New Concord John Glenn 39

E. Can. 38, Newcomerstown 19

Eastlake North 33, Mentor Lake Cath. 26

Fairfield 57, Hamilton 19

Fredericktown 57, Howard E. Knox 43

Galion Northmor 46, Mt. Gilead 43

Grafton Midview 53, Brunswick 38

Ironton St. Joseph 46, New Boston Glenwood 38

Lancaster Fairfield Union 51, Greenfield McClain 34

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 56, Cin. Oak Hills 35

London 40, Spring. Shawnee 32

London Madison Plains 39, Jamestown Greeneview 38

Lorain Clearview 37, Sullivan Black River 35

Louisville 66, Akr. Coventry 21

Macedonia Nordonia 33, Twinsburg 25

Mason 68, Middletown 25

McConnelsville Morgan 65, Zanesville Maysville 27

Medina Buckeye 57, Parma 46

Medina Highland 44, Barberton 37

Miamisburg 48, Beavercreek 47

Minerva 47, Can. South 41

Mogadore 51, Warren JFK 26

New Carlisle Tecumseh 88, Spring. Kenton Ridge 38

New Lexington 72, Crooksville 46

New Philadelphia 63, Cambridge 41

Plain City Jonathan Alder 32, Bellefontaine 27

Richmond Edison 46, Toronto 31

Richwood N. Union 61, St. Paris Graham 27

Riverside Stebbins 54, Fairborn 33

S. Webster 58, Jackson 46

Salem 30, Beloit W. Branch 29

Sarahsville Shenandoah 71, Caldwell 30

Seaman N. Adams 56, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 35

Sidney 57, Xenia 19

Thornville Sheridan 69, Philo 40

Tipp City Tippecanoe 47, Greenville 30

Trenton Edgewood 53, Hamilton Ross 40

W. Chester Lakota W. 41, Cin. Sycamore 31

W. Jefferson 58, N. Lewisburg Triad 11

Warren Howland 60, Youngs. Boardman 45

Whitehall-Yearling 45, Cols. KIPP 36

Willoughby S. 61, Chardon 44

Youngs. Ursuline 61, Warren Harding 47

Zanesville W. Muskingum 56, Warsaw River View 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fairview vs. Westlake, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

