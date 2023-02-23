Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 4=
Cin. La Salle 62, Cin. Anderson 42
Division II=
Region 5=
Ravenna 54, Niles McKinley 52
Region 6=
Celina 49, Lima Bath 36
Elida 52, Upper Sandusky 32
Lima Shawnee 47, Wapakoneta 40
Mansfield Sr. 70, Norwalk 56
Maumee 46, Bryan 34
Ontario 62, Bellville Clear Fork 59
Port Clinton 75, Clyde 43
Sandusky Perkins 64, Vermilion 58
Willard 82, Galion 77
Region 7=
Circleville 61, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 46
Gallipolis Gallia 66, Albany Alexander 37
Ironton 71, Thornville Sheridan 65
Lancaster Fairfield Union 45, Circleville Logan Elm 33
Marietta 59, Chillicothe Unioto 51
New Lexington 40, Jackson 29
Vincent Warren 58, McArthur Vinton County 36
Washington C.H. 60, Hillsboro 54
Region 8=
Day. Chaminade Julienne 65, Greenville 24
Day. Ponitz Tech. 77, Bellefontaine 42
Division III=
Region 10=
Archbold 59, Pemberville Eastwood 36
Bluffton 78, Harrod Allen E. 67
Defiance Tinora 49, Paulding 46
Huron 64, Millbury Lake 43
Northwood 66, Bucyrus 47
Region 11=
Centerburg 54, Tree of Life 34
Fredericktown 54, Baltimore Liberty Union 42
Region 12=
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 91, Howard E. Knox 46
Cin. Mariemont 69, Cin. Finneytown 55
Cols. Grandview Hts. 65, Marion Pleasant 50
Marion Elgin 41, North Intl 39
Utica 85, Mt. Gilead 54
Worthington Christian 47, W. Jefferson 44
Division IV=
Region 13=
Attica Seneca E. 57, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 44
Lakeside Danbury 47, Greenwich S. Cent. 41, OT
Monroeville 41, Crestline 33
Norwalk St. Paul 53, Mansfield Christian 43
Region 14=
Arlington 72, Elmore Woodmore 49
Continental 39, Cory-Rawson 34
Defiance Ayersville 42, Holgate 41
Delphos Jefferson 50, Ft. Jennings 30
Old Fort 74, Dola Hardin Northern 27
Stryker 52, Pioneer N. Central 40
Tiffin Calvert 60, Gibsonburg 28
Vanlue 66, New Riegel 59
Region 15=
Groveport Madison Christian 39, Granville Christian 35
Region 16=
Cedarville 85, East Dayton Christian School 9
Cin. College Prep. 52, Cin. Christian 49
Cin. Riverview East 41, Fayetteville-Perry 30
Spring. Cath. Cent. 49, Legacy Christian 48
Region 1=
Brunswick 84, Barberton 40
Cle. Hts. 85, Cle. John Marshall 19
Cle. Rhodes 63, Lakewood 42
Cle. St. Ignatius 69, Cle. Max Hayes 20
Copley 75, Berea-Midpark 66
Lorain 63, Wadsworth 54
Olmsted Falls 46, N. Royalton 42
Parma Normandy 66, Garrett Morgan 47
Strongsville 64, N. Olmsted 48
Tol. Bowsher 60, Ashland 46
Region 2=
Can. Glenoak 44, Uniontown Lake 39
Can. McKinley 65, Euclid 50
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 74, Massillon Perry 37
Grafton Midview 61, Westlake 54
Maple Hts. 70, Akr. Firestone 54
Massillon 52, Hudson 50
Massillon Jackson 83, Akr. Ellet 50
Mayfield 73, Chardon 66
Medina Highland 68, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 65
Mentor 110, Eastlake North 52
Painesville Riverside 60, Twinsburg 52
STVM 76, Akron Garfield 48
Shaker Hts. 66, Cle. John Adams 56
Solon 76, Hunting Valley University 67
Stow-Munroe Falls 81, Ashtabula Lakeside 38
Warren Harding 44, Youngs. Boardman 35
Warren Howland 54, Cuyahoga Falls 43
Centerville 79, Day. Belmont 44
Mason 58, Milford 53
Sidney 51, Monroe 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/