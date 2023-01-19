Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. East 81, Strongsville 77, OT
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 68, Cameron, W.Va. 34
Caldwell 79, Wellsville 51
Jefferson County Christian 56, Plants and Pillers Homeschool, Pa. 37
London Madison Plains 64, N. Lewisburg Triad 40
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 59, Fredericktown 52
Newton Falls 60, Campbell Memorial 33
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 61, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
