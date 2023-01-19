springfield-news-sun logo
Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. East 81, Strongsville 77, OT

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 68, Cameron, W.Va. 34

Caldwell 79, Wellsville 51

Jefferson County Christian 56, Plants and Pillers Homeschool, Pa. 37

London Madison Plains 64, N. Lewisburg Triad 40

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 59, Fredericktown 52

Newton Falls 60, Campbell Memorial 33

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 61, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

