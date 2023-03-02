X
Dark Mode Toggle

Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Regional Semifinal=

Kings Mills Kings 49, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 47

Division III=

Regional Semifinal=

Cols. Africentric 49, Cin. Summit Country Day 40

Doylestown Chippewa 69, Warrensville Hts. 60

Oregon Stritch 53, Castalia Margaretta 50

Portsmouth W. 52, Seaman N. Adams 51

Shaker Hts. Laurel 53, Garrettsville Garfield 41

Versailles 45, Lees Creek E. Clinton 41

Wheelersburg 49, Belmont Union Local 47

Division IV=

Regional Semifinal=

Columbus Grove 40, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 32

Tol. Christian 50, Convoy Crestview 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County has had 17 tornadoes since 2000: Where they touched down
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Clark County 911 center: Long-awaited dispatch hub opens
5
Monday tornado Clark County’s 17th in nearly 15 years
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top