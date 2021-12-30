Hamburger icon
Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 69, Warren Howland 46

Ashtabula Edgewood 52, Orwell Grand Valley 38

Austintown Fitch 60, Twinsburg 22

Bellbrook 64, Miamisburg 40

Beverly Ft. Frye 61, Alliance Marlington 16

Caledonia River Valley 64, Sparta Highland 25

Cambridge 42, Byesville Meadowbrook 40

Carlisle 43, Milton-Union 34

Cedarville 56, N. Lewisburg Triad 21

Chillicothe Unioto 52, Circleville Logan Elm 12

Cuyahoga Hts. 50, Garfield Hts. 25

Dublin Scioto 65, Chillicothe 60

Eastlake North 49, Geneva 34

Fayetteville-Perry 59, Georgetown 13

Franklin Furnace Green 62, Hannan, W.Va. 9

Glouster Trimble 54, Nelsonville-York 48, OT

Granville 52, Norton 36

Grove City 42, Cols. DeSales 34

Hilliard Davidson 57, Day. Belmont 17

Johnstown 35, Delaware Buckeye Valley 31

Lyndhurst Brush 49, Dalton 43

Marietta 66, Philo 47

Marysville 57, New Albany 31

Mason 52, Cane Ridge, Tenn. 13

Massillon Tuslaw 49, Akr. Manchester 12

Milford Center Fairbanks 66, Spring. Cath. Cent. 34

Miller City 41, Defiance Ayersville 38

Mount Lebanon, Pa. 55, Berlin Hiland 47

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 40, Cols. KIPP 34

Napoleon 48, Wauseon 33

New Bremen 54, Mechanicsburg 48

New Lexington 67, Albany Alexander 52

Oak Glen, W.Va. 50, Steubenville 41

Parma Padua 46, Rocky River Lutheran W. 43, OT

Port Charlotte, Fla. 57, Cin. Indian Hill 55

Rocky River 70, Oberlin Firelands 30

Russia 45, Covington 30

Southwestern, Ky. 57, Lewistown Indian Lake 38

Strasburg-Franklin 53, Bowerston Conotton Valley 18

Thomas Worthington 67, Bishop Ready 35

Tolsia, W.Va. 50, Warsaw River View 43

Vestavia Hills, Ala. 66, Reynoldsburg 58

W. Carrollton 54, Greenville 36

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 49, London 28

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 42, Findlay 39

Wickliffe 48, Richmond Hts. 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

