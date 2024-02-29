Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 3=

Lewis Center Olentangy 79, Reynoldsburg 68

Pickerington Cent. 61, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 25

Powell Olentangy Liberty 54, Dresden Tri-Valley 34

Division II=

Region 5=

Aurora 39, Ashtabula Edgewood 29

Beloit W. Branch 70, Chagrin Falls 19

Gates Mills Gilmour 63, Mantua Crestwood 32

Streetsboro 59, Elyria Cath. 52

Region 6=

Richwood N. Union 54, Heath 41

Warren Howland 61, Burton Berkshire 33

Region 7=

Carrollton 60, New Concord John Glenn 54

Millersburg W. Holmes 24, Dover 19

Proctorville Fairland 64, Chillicothe Unioto 27

Steubenville 63, Wintersville Indian Creek 51

Region 8=

Delaware Buckeye Valley 43, Caledonia River Valley 34

Division III=

Region 9=

Columbia Station Columbia 56, Massillon Tuslaw 44

Doylestown Chippewa 69, Ravenna SE 26

Garfield Hts. Trinity 47, Apple Creek Waynedale 39

Warrensville Hts. 74, Andover Pymatuning Valley 32

Region 11=

Belmont Union Local 49, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 48

Beverly Ft. Frye 43, Bellaire 27

Division IV=

Region 13=

Berlin Center Western Reserve 40, Can. Cent. Cath. 19

Loudonville 65, Lowellville 17

New Middletown Spring. 40, Kinsman Badger 38

Richmond Hts. 61, Newton Falls 10

Region 15=

Berlin Hiland 45, Strasburg 36

Waterford 57, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 24

Region 16=

Botkins 36, Jackson Center 33

Union City Mississinawa Valley 52, New Madison Tri-Village 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

