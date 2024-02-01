Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 55, Akr. Buchtel 41

Aurora 55, Macedonia Nordonia 48

Austintown-Fitch 54, Warren Howland 50

Bainbridge Paint Valley 69, New Boston Glenwood 43

Beloit W. Branch 40, Salem 34

Berlin Hiland 68, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 18

Burton Berkshire 72, Middlefield Cardinal 37

Can. Cent. Cath. 45, Sugarcreek Garaway 33

Chagrin Falls Kenston 57, Willoughby S. 26

Chardon 72, Mayfield 69, OT

Chesapeake 52, Tolsia, W.Va. 37

Cin. Christian 57, Cin. Clark Montessori 52

Cin. Seven Hills 49, Lockland 10

Circleville 52, Washington C.H. 29

Circleville Logan Elm 49, Greenfield McClain 41

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 59, Cle. VASJ 34

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 55, Garfield Hts. Trinity 45

Clyde 47, Milan Edison 39

Cols. Grandview Hts. 42, Cols. Wellington 28

Copley 48, Apple Creek Waynedale 46

Cortland Maplewood 63, Hanoverton United 43

Crown City S. Gallia 52, Seaman N. Adams 41

Doylestown Chippewa 68, Richfield Revere 51

Geneva 67, Conneaut 41

Glouster Trimble 42, Racine Southern 33

Green 49, Massillon Perry 37

Hillsboro 57, Mowrystown Whiteoak 47

Kirtland 44, Orwell Grand Valley 34

LaGrange Keystone 63, Lorain Clearview 19

Lancaster Fairfield Union 59, Baltimore Liberty Union 52

Lewis Center Olentangy 73, Bishop Hartley 28

Loudonville 56, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 30

Malvern 79, Bowerston Conotton Valley 26

Marysville 56, Dublin Coffman 37

Medina Highland 73, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 66

Mineral Ridge 66, Warren Lordstown 13

Navarre Fairless 47, Canal Fulton Northwest 36

New Concord John Glenn 47, Warsaw River View 14

New Lexington 55, Crooksville 39

Newark Cath. 62, Zanesville 23

Newcomerstown 52, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 32

Painesville Riverside 61, Eastlake North 29

Perry 45, Ashtabula Edgewood 36

Philo 49, Zanesville Maysville 31

Richmond Hts. 36, Chagrin Falls 35

Riverside Stebbins 50, Troy 19

Rocky River Lutheran W. 59, Brooklyn 28

Rootstown 57, Ravenna SE 17

Sidney 32, Piqua 20

Springboro 75, Clayton Northmont 40

Thornville Sheridan 70, McConnelsville Morgan 26

Tipp City Tippecanoe 61, Fairborn 25

Tol. Cent. Cath. 44, Notre Dame Academy 36

Urbana 53, W. Jefferson 20

Vandalia Butler 58, Xenia 24

Wellington 48, Sullivan Black River 41

Wellsville 51, Sebring McKinley 26

Wickliffe 35, Mantua Crestwood 27

Youngs. Boardman 47, Warren Harding 41, OT

Youngs. East def. Akr. East, forfeit

Zanesville W. Muskingum 41, Dresden Tri-Valley 26

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 47, Uhrichsville Claymont 5

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Bridal spectacular event to be held in Springfield
2
Judge puts hold on request to move murder trial from Clark County until...
3
Partnership to provide clothing for Clark County student internships...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top