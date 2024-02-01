Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 55, Akr. Buchtel 41
Aurora 55, Macedonia Nordonia 48
Austintown-Fitch 54, Warren Howland 50
Bainbridge Paint Valley 69, New Boston Glenwood 43
Beloit W. Branch 40, Salem 34
Berlin Hiland 68, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 18
Burton Berkshire 72, Middlefield Cardinal 37
Can. Cent. Cath. 45, Sugarcreek Garaway 33
Chagrin Falls Kenston 57, Willoughby S. 26
Chardon 72, Mayfield 69, OT
Chesapeake 52, Tolsia, W.Va. 37
Cin. Christian 57, Cin. Clark Montessori 52
Cin. Seven Hills 49, Lockland 10
Circleville 52, Washington C.H. 29
Circleville Logan Elm 49, Greenfield McClain 41
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 59, Cle. VASJ 34
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 55, Garfield Hts. Trinity 45
Clyde 47, Milan Edison 39
Cols. Grandview Hts. 42, Cols. Wellington 28
Copley 48, Apple Creek Waynedale 46
Cortland Maplewood 63, Hanoverton United 43
Crown City S. Gallia 52, Seaman N. Adams 41
Doylestown Chippewa 68, Richfield Revere 51
Geneva 67, Conneaut 41
Glouster Trimble 42, Racine Southern 33
Green 49, Massillon Perry 37
Hillsboro 57, Mowrystown Whiteoak 47
Kirtland 44, Orwell Grand Valley 34
LaGrange Keystone 63, Lorain Clearview 19
Lancaster Fairfield Union 59, Baltimore Liberty Union 52
Lewis Center Olentangy 73, Bishop Hartley 28
Loudonville 56, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 30
Malvern 79, Bowerston Conotton Valley 26
Marysville 56, Dublin Coffman 37
Medina Highland 73, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 66
Mineral Ridge 66, Warren Lordstown 13
Navarre Fairless 47, Canal Fulton Northwest 36
New Concord John Glenn 47, Warsaw River View 14
New Lexington 55, Crooksville 39
Newark Cath. 62, Zanesville 23
Newcomerstown 52, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 32
Painesville Riverside 61, Eastlake North 29
Perry 45, Ashtabula Edgewood 36
Philo 49, Zanesville Maysville 31
Richmond Hts. 36, Chagrin Falls 35
Riverside Stebbins 50, Troy 19
Rocky River Lutheran W. 59, Brooklyn 28
Rootstown 57, Ravenna SE 17
Sidney 32, Piqua 20
Springboro 75, Clayton Northmont 40
Thornville Sheridan 70, McConnelsville Morgan 26
Tipp City Tippecanoe 61, Fairborn 25
Tol. Cent. Cath. 44, Notre Dame Academy 36
Urbana 53, W. Jefferson 20
Vandalia Butler 58, Xenia 24
Wellington 48, Sullivan Black River 41
Wellsville 51, Sebring McKinley 26
Wickliffe 35, Mantua Crestwood 27
Youngs. Boardman 47, Warren Harding 41, OT
Youngs. East def. Akr. East, forfeit
Zanesville W. Muskingum 41, Dresden Tri-Valley 26
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 47, Uhrichsville Claymont 5
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/