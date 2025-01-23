Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated Jan 23, 2025
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bay (OH) 69, Medina Buckeye 61

Campbell Memorial 89, Sebring McKinley 38

Chagrin Falls 71, Wickliffe 64

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 60, Cin. N. College Hill 29

Columbiana Crestview 51, Ravenna SE 45

Dover 49, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 33

Elyria 70, Avon 42

Fairborn 38, Piqua 23

Heartland Christian 75, Salineville Southern 53

Lancaster Fairfield Union 77, McArthur Vinton County 55

Lees Creek E. Clinton 61, Georgetown 50

Mogadore Field 79, Akr. Springfield 36

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 61, Cin. Indian Hill 50

New Lexington 69, Crooksville 26

Norwood 53, Peebles 47

Oak Hill 44, McDermott Scioto NW 32

Peninsula Woodridge 51, Akr. Coventry 41

Richmond Hts. 64, Rocky River Lutheran W. 57

Shaker Hts. 56, Medina 54

Toronto 58, Sarahsville Shenandoah 42

Wintersville Indian Creek 40, Weir, W.Va. 23

Xenia 52, Greenville 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. vs. Cle. St Ignatius, ccd.

Cle. Rhodes vs. Parma Hts. Holy Name, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

