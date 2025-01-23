Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bay (OH) 69, Medina Buckeye 61
Campbell Memorial 89, Sebring McKinley 38
Chagrin Falls 71, Wickliffe 64
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 60, Cin. N. College Hill 29
Columbiana Crestview 51, Ravenna SE 45
Dover 49, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 33
Elyria 70, Avon 42
Fairborn 38, Piqua 23
Heartland Christian 75, Salineville Southern 53
Lancaster Fairfield Union 77, McArthur Vinton County 55
Lees Creek E. Clinton 61, Georgetown 50
Mogadore Field 79, Akr. Springfield 36
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 61, Cin. Indian Hill 50
New Lexington 69, Crooksville 26
Norwood 53, Peebles 47
Oak Hill 44, McDermott Scioto NW 32
Peninsula Woodridge 51, Akr. Coventry 41
Richmond Hts. 64, Rocky River Lutheran W. 57
Shaker Hts. 56, Medina 54
Toronto 58, Sarahsville Shenandoah 42
Wintersville Indian Creek 40, Weir, W.Va. 23
Xenia 52, Greenville 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. vs. Cle. St Ignatius, ccd.
Cle. Rhodes vs. Parma Hts. Holy Name, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/