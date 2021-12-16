springfield-news-sun logo
Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashtabula Edgewood 70, Perry 64

Beachwood 52, Chesterland W. Geauga 47

Bloomdale Elmwood 71, N. Baltimore 45

Burton Berkshire 41, Mantua Crestwood 36

Chagrin Falls 50, Orange 29

Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 64, Cin. SCPA 39

Granville 63, Johnstown 51

Heartland Christian 62, Columbiana Crestview 55

Millbury Lake 57, Northwood 43

Mt. Orab Western Brown 62, Morrow Little Miami 38

Newark Licking Valley 55, Newark Cath. 52

Pataskala Licking Hts. 75, Hebron Lakewood 24

Rocky River Lutheran W. 69, Independence 51

Utica 60, Zanesville 44

Wickliffe 60, Orwell Grand Valley 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

