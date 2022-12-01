springfield-news-sun logo
X

Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashtabula Edgewood 69, Orwell Grand Valley 36

Beachwood 68, Andrews Osborne Academy 40

Cuyahoga Hts. 58, Burton Berkshire 47

Euclid 52, Willoughby S. 48

Galion 72, Upper Sandusky 63

Mt. Vernon 55, Johnstown 53

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 53, Kenton 42

Orange 56, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 38

Painesville Riverside 69, Geneva 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
George Wagner IV found guilty of all 22 charges in Pike County murders
2
Springfield man indicted on child rape charge
3
Jury deliberates in Pike Co. murder trial of George Wagner IV: What was...
4
Funeral services set for Southeastern grad killed in Montgomery County
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top