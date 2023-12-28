Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avon 52, Lakewood 35
Belmont Union Local 65, St. Clairsville 11
Belpre 63, Pomeroy Meigs 46
Berea-Midpark 38, Bay Village Bay 21
Berlin Hiland 74, Millersburg W. Holmes 40
Bethel-Tate 47, Hillsboro Christian Academy 12
Canfield 56, Tallmadge 36
Carrollton 70, Byesville Meadowbrook 32
Casstown Miami E. 39, St. Marys Memorial 24
Chardon 70, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 27
Cin. Country Day 64, Providence, Fla. 54
Conneaut 53, Orwell Grand Valley 50
Copley 81, Streetsboro 50
Doylestown Chippewa 58, Old Fort 42
E. Liverpool 60, Toronto 18
Fleming Co., Ky. 51, Ironton 34
Frankfort Adena 56, S. Point 53
Glen Rose, Texas 64, Medina 37
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 64, Dresden Tri-Valley 17
Goshen 73, Hart Co., Ky. 52
Hamilton Badin 70, Oxford Talawanda 15
Heartland Christian 58, Richmond Edison 49
Kent Roosevelt 64, Ravenna 27
Kinsman Badger 61, Brookfield 34
Lima Sr. 46, New Knoxville 45
Massillon Jackson 48, Can. Cent. Cath. 28
Massillon Perry 65, Massillon Tuslaw 59
Mogadore 26, Lowellville 22
N. Royalton 36, Bayside, Fla. 27
Oak Hills, Calif. 38, Norwalk 36
Oberlin Firelands 56, Lorain 53
Perrysburg 47, Painesville Riverside 16
Port Clinton 55, Can. South 48
Portsmouth 72, Gallipolis Gallia 39
Proctorville Fairland 76, Marietta 32
RULH 54, Robertson County, Ky. 40
Richwood N. Union 47, Plain City Jonathan Alder 38
Rocky River 52, Parma Padua 41
Smithville 51, Shelby 42
Southeastern 45, Coal Grove 43
Steubenville 57, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 29
Sunbury Big Walnut 52, Oviedo, Fla. 12
Urbana 46, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 40
Vienna Mathews 23, Youngs. Liberty 18
Warren JFK 85, Hanoverton United 49
Washington C.H. 37, Mowrystown Whiteoak 33
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 60, Rayland Buckeye 28
Xenia 56, Carlisle 43
Zanesville W. Muskingum 72, Hebron Lakewood 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/