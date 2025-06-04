Wednesday's Scores

PREP SOFTBALL=
Hillsboro 7, Cortland Lakeview 1
Spring. Kenton Ridge 4, Lexington 3
Monroeville 4, Sycamore Mohawk 2
___
Some high school softball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
First annual Fairborn UFO Conference this weekend
2
West Main Street section closed until next week for paving near...
3
Gun violence stirs passions at City Commission; debate over answers...
4
Owner of new Lego shop builds his own studio so you can build your own...
5
Clark County hosts Solar Splash college boating competition at...