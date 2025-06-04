Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
11 minutes ago
X

PREP SOFTBALL=

Hillsboro 7, Cortland Lakeview 1

Spring. Kenton Ridge 4, Lexington 3

Monroeville 4, Sycamore Mohawk 2

___

Some high school softball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

