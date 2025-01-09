Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated Jan 9, 2025
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrews Osborne Academy 57, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 29

Baltimore Liberty Union 70, Crooksville 49

Batavia Clermont NE 47, Felicity-Franklin 39

Caledonia River Valley 80, Bellville Clear Fork 37

Cle. Benedictine 85, Cle. John Marshall 40

Cols. Africentric 47, Columbus South 39

Cols. Beechcroft 68, Columbus International 14

Cols. Walnut Ridge 71, Cols. Independence 31

Fairport Harbor Harding 64, Vienna Mathews 52

Granville 58, Day. Northridge 40

Hayes 75, Pickerington N. 60

Kettering Fairmont 58, Clayton Northmont 33

Lima Bath 65, Kenton 26

Mt. Vernon 65, Newark Cath. 45

Newark Licking Valley 44, Heath 37

Ohio Deaf 54, Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, Pa. 14

Painesville Riverside 64, Hudson 54

Parma Padua 64, Cle. Rhodes 48

Plymouth 41, Bucyrus 38

Sebring McKinley 56, Youngstown Urban Scholars 22

Sidney Lehman 42, Troy Christian 37

Tipp City Bethel 59, Casstown Miami E. 49

Worthington Kilbourne 47, Marysville 46

Youngs. Chaney High School 68, Youngs. Mooney 47

Zanesville 59, Hebron Lakewood 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Andover Pymatuning Valley vs. N. Bloomfield, ppd.

Cin. Country Day vs. St Bernard-Elmwood Place, ppd. to Jan 11th.

Cin. Oyler vs. Cin. Riverview East, ppd. to Jan 9th.

Clyde vs. Sandusky, ppd. to Jan 9th.

Horizon-Cleveland vs. Cle. St. Martin De Porres, ppd.

New Matamoras Frontier vs. Beallsville, ppd. to Jan 9th.

Point Pleasant, W.Va. vs. Marietta, ppd. to Jan 16th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

