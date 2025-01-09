Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrews Osborne Academy 57, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 29
Baltimore Liberty Union 70, Crooksville 49
Batavia Clermont NE 47, Felicity-Franklin 39
Caledonia River Valley 80, Bellville Clear Fork 37
Cle. Benedictine 85, Cle. John Marshall 40
Cols. Africentric 47, Columbus South 39
Cols. Beechcroft 68, Columbus International 14
Cols. Walnut Ridge 71, Cols. Independence 31
Fairport Harbor Harding 64, Vienna Mathews 52
Granville 58, Day. Northridge 40
Hayes 75, Pickerington N. 60
Kettering Fairmont 58, Clayton Northmont 33
Lima Bath 65, Kenton 26
Mt. Vernon 65, Newark Cath. 45
Newark Licking Valley 44, Heath 37
Ohio Deaf 54, Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, Pa. 14
Painesville Riverside 64, Hudson 54
Parma Padua 64, Cle. Rhodes 48
Plymouth 41, Bucyrus 38
Sebring McKinley 56, Youngstown Urban Scholars 22
Sidney Lehman 42, Troy Christian 37
Tipp City Bethel 59, Casstown Miami E. 49
Worthington Kilbourne 47, Marysville 46
Youngs. Chaney High School 68, Youngs. Mooney 47
Zanesville 59, Hebron Lakewood 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Andover Pymatuning Valley vs. N. Bloomfield, ppd.
Cin. Country Day vs. St Bernard-Elmwood Place, ppd. to Jan 11th.
Cin. Oyler vs. Cin. Riverview East, ppd. to Jan 9th.
Clyde vs. Sandusky, ppd. to Jan 9th.
Horizon-Cleveland vs. Cle. St. Martin De Porres, ppd.
New Matamoras Frontier vs. Beallsville, ppd. to Jan 9th.
Point Pleasant, W.Va. vs. Marietta, ppd. to Jan 16th.
