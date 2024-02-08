Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bard Cleveland 52, Cle. NE Ohio Prep 44

Bethel-Tate 64, Mowrystown Whiteoak 46

Brooklyn 66, Cle. Lincoln W. 50

Caledonia River Valley 100, Sparta Highland 48

Chesterland W. Geauga 50, Lima Perry 47

Cin. N. College Hill 70, Cin. Oyler 67

Cin. Riverview East 81, Cin. Shroder 65

Circleville 80, Athens 46

Cle. St Ignatius 88, Cle. Benedictine 35

Elyria Cath. 84, Independence 75

Fairport Harbor Harding 79, Kinsman Badger 77, OT

Fredericktown 63, Galion Northmor 57

Gates Mills Hawken 80, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 45

Grand River Academy 67, Horizon-Cleveland 47

McDermott Scioto NW 61, Oak Hill 38

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 75, Morral Ridgedale 44

New Matamoras Frontier 70, Paden City, W.Va. 32

New Philadelphia 65, Steubenville 38

Rocky River Lutheran W. 54, Garfield Hts. 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Longtime Greenon custodian dies, school to close for services
2
NEW DETAILS: Man arrested in fatal Springfield shooting, charged with...
3
Want pizza this weekend? Best of Springfield winners, placers can help
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top