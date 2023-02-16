Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ironton 55, W. Union 21
Mogadore Field 44, Bay Village Bay 30
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 2=
Lima Sr. 45, Bowling Green 37
Oregon Clay 22, Tol. Bowsher 21
Sylvania Southview 41, Tiffin Columbian 38
Region 3=
Ashville Teays Valley 53, Hilliard Bradley 43
Canal Winchester 33, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 29
Cols. DeSales 53, Westerville N. 34
Dublin Jerome 40, Westerville Cent. 22
Gahanna Lincoln 52, Grove City Cent. Crossing 38
Grove City 48, Pickerington N. 35
Lancaster 60, Mt. Vernon 33
Marysville 50, Dublin Scioto 19
New Albany 59, Groveport-Madison 48
Region 4=
Bellbrook def. Fairborn, forfeit
Lebanon 65, Harrison 39
Loveland 48, Cin. Oak Hills 34
Mason 67, Cin. NW 8
Division II=
Region 5=
Alliance 47, Struthers 44
Alliance Marlington 67, Youngs. Chaney High School 15
Aurora 31, Youngs. Ursuline 26
Beloit W. Branch 49, Ravenna 12
Burton Berkshire 36, Jefferson Area 27
Canal Fulton Northwest 52, E. Cle. Shaw 4
Canfield 66, Conneaut 7
Chardon NDCL 53, Warren Howland 32
Chesterland W. Geauga 50, Chagrin Falls Kenston 39
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 56, Bedford 10
Elyria Cath. 80, Garrett Morgan 19
Girard 45, Hubbard 37
Parma Hts. Holy Name 48, Cle. Cent. Cath. 28
Parma Padua 65, Lodi Cloverleaf 59
Region 6=
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 46, Medina Buckeye 26
Norton 50, Bard Early College H.S. 4
Oberlin Firelands 55, Lorain Clearview 32
Region 7=
Bishop Hartley 78, Cols. Linden-McKinley 11
Caledonia River Valley 61, East 16
Carrollton 68, E. Liverpool 37
Dover 41, McConnelsville Morgan 32
Granville 72, Cols. Marion-Franklin 24
Millersburg W. Holmes 60, Cambridge 26
New Concord John Glenn 51, Warsaw River View 20
New Philadelphia 39, Steubenville 38
Philo 44, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 31
Wintersville Indian Creek 51, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 27
Zanesville 56, Zanesville Maysville 39
Region 8=
Cin. Summit Country Day 59, Bishop Fenwick 29
Richwood N. Union 48, Sparta Highland 15
Division III=
Region 9=
Brooklyn 49, Independence 37
Columbiana 34, Orwell Grand Valley 32
Columbiana Crestview 57, Leavittsburg LaBrae 16
Creston Norwayne 68, Sullivan Black River 32
Doylestown Chippewa 64, Akr. Manchester 31
Garrettsville Garfield 42, Campbell Memorial 5
Hanoverton United 43, Canfield S. Range 34
Kirtland 52, Cle. VASJ 38
Mentor Lake Cath. 53, Wickliffe 31
Youngs. Liberty 60, Andover Pymatuning Valley 35
Youngs. Mooney 51, Brookfield 48
Region 10=
Bellville Clear Fork 63, Milan Edison 27
Bucyrus Wynford 42, Collins Western Reserve 28
Castalia Margaretta 72, Galion 17
Coldwater 44, Ft. Recovery 33
Defiance Tinora 42, Bluffton 35
Genoa Area 37, Bloomdale Elmwood 21
Haviland Wayne Trace 55, Rockford Parkway 42
Spencerville 64, Paulding 33
Swanton 40, Northwood 29
Willard 47, Bucyrus 36
Region 11=
Barnesville 54, Magnolia Sandy Valley 44
Belmont Union Local 72, Coshocton 24
Bidwell River Valley 52, Crooksville 32
Byesville Meadowbrook 44, Bellaire 37
Martins Ferry 48, Rayland Buckeye 41
Pomeroy Meigs 63, Oak Hill 10
S. Point 50, Belpre 28
Southeastern 63, McDermott Scioto NW 27
Stewart Federal Hocking 40, Albany Alexander 37
Uhrichsville Claymont 50, St. Clairsville 33
Williamsport Westfall 52, Wellston 42
Zanesville W. Muskingum 76, Richmond Edison 20
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 65, Lisbon Beaver 22
Division IV=
Region 13=
Berlin Center Western Reserve def. Cortland Maplewood, forfeit
Kinsman Badger 57, Youngs. Valley Christian 16
Lowellville 53, Fairport Harbor Harding 47
Monroeville 44, Sandusky St. Mary 24
Newton Falls 43, McDonald 38
Vienna Mathews 50, Windham 41
Warren JFK 48, Ashtabula St. John 29
Region 14=
Convoy Crestview 57, Gorham Fayette 1
Delphos St. John's 32, Continental 21
Ft. Jennings 45, Lima Cent. Cath. 29
Ottoville 45, Miller City 39
Pettisville 36, Montpelier 27
Stryker 57, Edgerton 48
Region 15=
Bainbridge Paint Valley 48, Glouster Trimble 20
Lucasville Valley 38, New Boston Glenwood 24
Mowrystown Whiteoak 47, Latham Western 30
Mt. Gilead 44, Morral Ridgedale 24
Portsmouth Notre Dame 57, Manchester 7
Reedsville Eastern 62, Beaver Eastern 25
Sugar Grove Berne Union 50, Millersport 12
Waterford 49, Racine Southern 5
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 66, Portsmouth Clay 39
Region 16=
Ft. Loramie 69, Troy Christian 23
Jackson Center 49, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 9
New Madison Tri-Village 85, Yellow Springs 1
