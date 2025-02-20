Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alsea 39, McKenzie 32

Burns 51, Umatilla 49

Cascade 65, Newport 46

Clackamas 102, Gresham 82

Crescent Valley 61, Dallas 36

Dayton 71, Scio 64

Grants Pass 57, North Medford 50

Knappa 45, Nestucca 40

Putnam 69, Hillsboro 49

Reedsport 40, Bandon 36

Regis 79, Santiam 56

Salem Academy 55, Kennedy 41

Santiam Christian 61, Amity 60

Seaside 58, St. Helens 43

Sherwood 62, Century 48

South Wasco County 59, Ione/Arlington 56

Umpqua Valley Christian 54, Yoncalla 12

Valley Catholic 70, Oregon Episcopal 63

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Clark-Shawnee, Enon, Tecumseh among groups deciding on tax levies in...
2
Ohio Valley opens new wound, hyperbaric center in Springfield
3
Wedding show event in Springfield coming next week
4
Helping picky eaters doesn’t have to mean annoying mom in the kitchen
5
Springfield starts tax agreement with Topre for business growth