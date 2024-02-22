Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrews Osborne Academy 60, Morgan 55
Barberton 49, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 47
Dover 46, Massillon Perry 44
New Bremen 55, Spencerville 40
Westerville N. 90, Cols. Africentric 61
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division II=
Region 8=
Kettering Alter 80, Greenville 23
Spring. Shawnee 50, Day. Thurgood Marshall 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Largest in Ohio: Crowds flock to opening of new Bass Pro Shops
2
Dozens pedal in stationary bike event to support young skiers, those...
3
Details released in death of assisted living resident found in...
4
These 16 people were indicted in Clark County
5
Museum of Art seeks stories for Oral History Weekend