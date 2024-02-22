Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrews Osborne Academy 60, Morgan 55

Barberton 49, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 47

Dover 46, Massillon Perry 44

New Bremen 55, Spencerville 40

Westerville N. 90, Cols. Africentric 61

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division II=

Region 8=

Kettering Alter 80, Greenville 23

Spring. Shawnee 50, Day. Thurgood Marshall 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

