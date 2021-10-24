Weatherford's late interception seals it for Miami (Ohio)

Miami had a chance at a two-possession lead with 2:10 remaining in the fourth quarter but Graham Nicholson missed a 51-yard field goal. The Cardinals drove down to the Miami 19 before Weatherford’s interception sealed it.

Brett Gabbert was 20-of-24 passing for 207 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Miami (4-4, 3-1 Mid-American Conference). Gabbert connected with Nate Muersch on a 6-yard TD, and the two-point conversion from Gabbert to Andrew Homer gave Miami seven-point lead in the fourth.