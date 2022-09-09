Weather, soccer match has Panthers grounds crew working OT

Eight supplemental groundskeepers have been added to assist in the transition for the weekend, including the director of field operations for UNC-Chapel Hill and former major and minor league head groundskeepers for baseball and golf. Some of this group also assisted in previous quick turnarounds.

The crew is considering options for painting the end zones and middle of the field for the Panthers game and will make a final determination based on weather.

The Panthers consulted NFL franchises from New England and Seattle — who also host MLS teams in their stadiums — for their recommendations on best practices.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL