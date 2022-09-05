Weak tornado confirmed near eastern Ohio mall

The National Weather Service in Cleveland said the EF-0 tornado touched down shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday just east of the Southern Park Mall in Boardman, Mahoning County. They said video evidence from the mall showed a visible funnel and an aerial drone surveyed the damage.

Forecasters said the tornado had maximum wind speeds of 80 mph and was on the ground for less than a minute. Officials said it traveled about 125 yards, bending a telephone pole, ripping off an awning and a small part of the roof of a small strip mall building, and blowing down a small wooden fence before lifting off the ground.