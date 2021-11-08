springfield-news-sun logo
X

WCU welcomes BG in 2021-22 season opener

news
1 hour ago
Western Carolina hosts Bowling Green in each team's 2021-22 season opener

Bowling Green (0-0) vs. Western Carolina (0-0)

Ramsey Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts Bowling Green in each team's 2021-22 season opener. Bowling Green went 14-12 last year, while Western Carolina ended up 11-16.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green went 3-3 against non-conference schools last season. In those six games, the Falcons gave up 75.5 points per game while scoring 77.5 per contest. Western Carolina went 5-2 in non-conference play, averaging 81.3 points and allowing 79.9 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Tecumseh, accounting firm determines no funds were stolen
2
Clark County transportation study focused on job transportation and...
3
Astroworld tragedy evokes memories of The Who Concert tragedy
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign schools report an increase in cases
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top