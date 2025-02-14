Watson leads Buffalo against Ohio after 21-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits Ohio after Chellia Watson scored 21 points in Buffalo's 73-65 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Bobcats have gone 3-8 at home. Ohio has a 4-17 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulls are 8-3 in conference games. Buffalo has a 6-4 record against teams above .500.

Ohio averages 56.9 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 58.4 Buffalo gives up. Buffalo averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Ohio gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedi Watkins is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Bobcats. Bailey Tabeling is averaging 10.2 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lani Cornfield is averaging 10.5 points, 5.2 assists and 2.4 steals for the Bulls. Watson is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 1-9, averaging 54.4 points, 24.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.