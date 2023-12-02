Watkins, Jackson both run for two TDs, Villanova tops Youngstown State 45-28 in FCS playoffs

Villanova (10-2) advances to face top-seeded South Dakota State, the defending champion, or Mercer next weekend in the quarterfinals.

Watkins was 12 of 21 for 275 yards and picked up 56 yards on the ground. Jackson had 81 yards on 11 carries. The Wildcats piled up 466 yards, 191 on the ground against one of the top FCS run defenses.

Mitch Davidson was 27 of 44 for 287 yards and three touchdowns for the Penguins (8-5) but threw two interceptions, both of which Villanova converted into touchdowns.

Christian Sapp picked off Davidson on the opening drive of the third quarter, which led to Jackson's second touchdown.

Isas Waxter had the second interception, midway through the fourth quarter, and four plays later DeeWil Barlee burst up the middle for a 22-yard touchdown that made the score 45-21.

Max Tomczak had nine receptions for 105 yards for the Penguins and Joe Farthing had two touchdown catches.

The two teams are scheduled to meet next season in a season-opening game.

