Washington visits Ohio State following Parrish's 30-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State hosts Washington after Micah Parrish scored 30 points in Ohio State's 79-71 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Buckeyes have gone 9-4 at home. Ohio State averages 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Huskies are 3-9 in conference games. Washington is ninth in the Big Ten with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Great Osobor averaging 2.7.

Ohio State averages 79.3 points, 7.1 more per game than the 72.2 Washington gives up. Washington averages 71.9 points per game, 0.2 more than the 71.7 Ohio State gives up to opponents.

The Buckeyes and Huskies face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Mobley Jr. averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Bruce Thornton is averaging 17.4 points and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Osobor is averaging 15.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Huskies. Zoom Diallo is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.