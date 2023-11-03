Washington takes on Columbus in Metropolitan Division action

The Washington Capitals play the Columbus Blue Jackets in a matchup of Metropolitan Division opponents
news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
X

Columbus Blue Jackets (4-4-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (4-4-1, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Washington Capitals in Metropolitan Division action on Saturday.

Washington went 35-37-10 overall and 12-9-5 in division games a season ago. The Capitals scored 253 total goals last season (3.1 per game on 31.1 shots per game).

Columbus had a 25-48-9 record overall while going 7-15-4 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division last season. The Blue Jackets averaged 2.7 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 18.3% (41 total power-play goals).

INJURIES: Capitals: Nic Dowd: out (upper body), Joel Edmundson: out (hand), Nicklas Backstrom: out (personal), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (upper body), Daniil Tarasov: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

