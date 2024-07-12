Washington Nationals release third baseman Nick Senzel

Senzel is batting .209 with seven homers and 18 RBIs in 64 games this season. He spent his first five major league seasons with the Reds, but his big league career was hampered by trips to the injured list. He opened the season on the list with a broken right thumb sustained in spring training.

He had become a free agent when the Reds failed to offer the 29-year-old a contract for this season. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft has a .235 career average with 40 homers and 143 RBIs.

