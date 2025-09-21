Washington and No. 1 Ohio State meet in Big Ten play

Key stats

Washington Offense

Overall: 536 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 276 yards per game (30th)

Rushing: 260 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 55.7 points per game (2nd)

Washington Defense

Overall: 262.3 yards per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 199.7 yards per game (62nd)

Rushing: 62.7 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 18.3 points per game (41st)

Ohio State Offense

Overall: 475.3 yards per game (22nd in FBS)

Passing: 283.3 yards per game (25th)

Rushing: 192 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 40.3 points per game (24th)

Ohio State Defense

Overall: 227.7 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 118.3 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 109.3 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 5.3 points per game (1st)

Washington ranks 1st in FBS in third down percentage, converting 75% of the time.

Washington ranks 19th in the FBS with a +4 turnover margin.

Washington is 61st in the FBS averaging 49.7 penalty yards per game, compared to Ohio State's 6th-ranked 26.7 per-game average.

Ohio State leads the FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 0% of trips.

Team leaders

Washington

Passing: Demond Williams Jr., 778 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, 73.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Jonah Coleman, 347 yards on 51 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Denzel Boston, 249 yards on 16 catches, 3 TDs

Ohio State

Passing: Julian Sayin, 779 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 78.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Bo Jackson, 217 yards on 18 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jeremiah Smith, 315 yards on 20 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Washington beat Washington State 59-24 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Williams threw for 298 yards on 16-of-19 attempts (84.2%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 88 yards and one rushing touchdown. Coleman carried the ball 12 times for 59 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding six receptions for 104 yards and one touchdown. Boston had six receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Ohio State won 37-9 over Ohio on Saturday, Sept. 13. Sayin led Ohio State with 347 yards on 25-of-32 passing (78.1%) for three touchdowns and two interceptions. Jackson carried the ball nine times for 109 yards, adding two receptions for 21 yards. Smith had nine receptions for 153 yards and one touchdown. He also had one carry for 17 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Washington plays at Maryland on Oct. 4. Ohio State hosts Minnesota on Oct. 4.