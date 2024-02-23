Warrick's 27 lead Northern Kentucky over Cleveland State 75-73

Led by Marques Warrick's 27 points, the Northern Kentucky Norse defeated the Cleveland State Vikings 75-73
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick's 27 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat Cleveland State 75-73 on Thursday night.

Tristan Enaruna's jumper for Cleveland State capped the scoring with 43 seconds left.

Warrick also added seven rebounds and five assists for the Norse (15-13, 10-7 Horizon League). LJ Wells added 17 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line and had seven rebounds. Trey Robinson was 4-of-10 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Enaruna led the Vikings (16-12, 9-8) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and seven rebounds. Tujautae Williams added 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for Cleveland State. Jalin Rice also put up 11 points.

