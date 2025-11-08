Waltz scores 23 off the bench, Miami (OH) defeats Trinity Christian (IL) 129-49

Kyle Waltz scored 23 points off of the bench to lead the Miami (OH) RedHawks over the NCCAA-level Trinity Christian Trolls 129-49 on Friday
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Kyle Waltz's 23 points off of the bench helped lead Miami (OH) to a 129-49 victory over NCCAA-member Trinity Christian on Friday.

Waltz also had six rebounds for the RedHawks (2-0). Tyler Robbins scored 17 points and added 10 rebounds. Almar Atlason went 5 of 6 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds and six assists.

Brandon Adorno led the Trolls in scoring, finishing with 11 points and two steals. Trinity Christian also got eight points from Garrett Greene. Aiden Cilladi had six points and two steals.

Miami took the lead with 19:16 left in the first half and did not trail again.

Waltz led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 59-22 at the break. Miami pulled away with a 16-2 run in the second half to extend a 45-point lead to 59 points. They outscored Trinity Christian by 43 points in the final half, as Waltz led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

