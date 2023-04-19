Walls hits two HRs, Bradley dazzles, Rays beat Reds 10-0

Walls' two-run triple in his second at-bat made the score 6-0. He went deep off rookie Casey Legumina in the sixth for the first multi-homer game of his career.

Lodolo (2-1) allowed four earned runs combined in his first three starts, but gave up eight on Tuesday.

OUCH

Rays shortstop Wander Franco underwent a root canal on Tuesday morning after playing through tooth pain a night earlier. Despite the dental work, Franco was in the lineup and went 1 for 3, with a walk.

TRAINERS ROOM

Rays: RHP Jeffrey Springs (left elbow) was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left elbow flexor strain which could require Tommy John surgery. He left last Thursday's start with what initially was described as a nerve issue.

Reds: RHP Hunter Greene (right tibia contusion), who was struck on the right leg by a comebacker in the third inning on Monday, will have his next start pushed back a day. ... RHP Luke Weaver (right forearm tightness) is expected to be reinstated to make his Reds debut on Thursday at Pittsburgh.

UP NEXT

Reds right-hander Levi Stoudt will make his major league debut in the series finale Wednesday, opposed by Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen (2-1, 2.60), who is making his fourth start of the season.

