springfield-news-sun logo
X

Walker's 2 TDs help Grambling beat Tennessee St. 16-10

news
7 minutes ago
Elijah Walker passed for a touchdown and ran for another score to help Grambling beat Tennessee State 16-10 and the Black College Hall of Fame Classic

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Elijah Walker passed for a touchdown and ran for another score to help Grambling beat Tennessee State 16-10 on Sunday night and win the Black College Hall of Fame Classic.

Walker was just 4-of-11 passing for 43 yards with an interception but added 77 yards rushing on 17 carries for Grambling (1-0).

Tennessee State (0-1) limited Grambling to just 184 total yards but committed 18 penalties for 150 yards in college football hall of famer Eddie George's first game as coach. George, who played at Ohio State and won the Heisman Trophy in 1995, was hired in April despite having no formal coaching experience at any level.

Walker scored on a 4-yard run to cap a four-play, 65-yard drive and give Grambling a 13-10 lead late in the third quarter and Garrett Urban's 24-yard field goal capped the scoring with about 10 minutes to play.

Antonio Zita made a 39-yard field goal to give Tennessee State a 3-0 lead with five minutes left in the first quarter, Walker hit Jaye Patrick for a 18-yard touchdown early in the second and Grambling took a 7-3 lead into halftime.

Devon Starling, who finished with 18 carries for 88 yards, scored on a 4-yard run midway through the third quarter to put TSU back in front.

In Other News
1
In memory of Springfield’s Howard Tuvelle, 1934-2021
2
Rotary food truck competition is back in Springfield Saturday
3
Springfield moves forward with plans to build new fire stations
4
Student of the Week Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center
5
These 19 people were indicted in Clark County
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top