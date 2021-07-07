springfield-news-sun logo
Wacha expected to start as Tampa Bay hosts Cleveland

By The Associated Press
The Rays are expected to send Michael Wacha to the mound Wednesday and the Indians plan to give J.C

Cleveland Indians (42-40, second in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (49-36, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-3, 6.18 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Rays: Michael Wacha (1-2, 5.26 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Cleveland will face off on Wednesday.

The Rays are 24-16 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay has slugged .393 this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with a .488 slugging percentage, including 40 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Indians are 21-21 in road games. Cleveland has a collective .228 this season, led by Jose Ramirez with an average of .272.

The Rays won the last meeting 9-8. Pete Fairbanks recorded his second victory and Brandon Lowe went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Tampa Bay. Emmanuel Clase took his fourth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 77 hits and has 40 RBIs.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 75 hits and is batting .272.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .247 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Indians: 1-9, .242 batting average, 6.64 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Josh Fleming: (calf), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Manuel Margot: (hamstring).

Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (side), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

