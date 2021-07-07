Wacha expected to start as Tampa Bay hosts Cleveland

The Indians are 21-21 in road games. Cleveland has a collective .228 this season, led by Jose Ramirez with an average of .272.

The Rays won the last meeting 9-8. Pete Fairbanks recorded his second victory and Brandon Lowe went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Tampa Bay. Emmanuel Clase took his fourth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 77 hits and has 40 RBIs.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 75 hits and is batting .272.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .247 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Indians: 1-9, .242 batting average, 6.64 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Josh Fleming: (calf), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Manuel Margot: (hamstring).

Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (side), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.